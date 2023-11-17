Kristaps Porzingis’s late buckets, Derrick White’s big 3 lift Celtics to 5th straight win

This was also an in-season tournament game, and the Celtics are now 2-0 in group play, with two games remaining.

But this team continues to display unique balance. In this case, Kristaps Porzingis settled the Celtics with a pair of baskets in the final minute, and then with the score tied Derrick White drained a 3-pointer with 26.8 seconds left, sending Boston to a 108-105 win, its fifth in a row.

TORONTO — With Jayson Tatum scuffling and Pascal Siakam soaring, the Celtics appeared in danger of coughing up a 16-point third-quarter lead to the Raptors on Friday night.

Tatum (17 points) was just 1 for 11 from the 3-point line, and neither he nor Jaylen Brown (team-best 23 points), scored over the final 3 minutes, a rarity in a tight game. But Boston received contributions from many corners, with seven players in double figures in scoring. Porzingis finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks.

With the score tied at 97, both teams traded baskets over the next four minutes, with very little coming easily on either side. Tatum missed a pair of open 3-pointers that would have put Boston in control

But after Porzingis tied the score at 103 with an 8-footer with 1:01 left, former Celtic Dennis Schroder missed a runner before Jrue Holiday found White for a 3-pointer from the left corner, giving Boston a 106-103 lead with 27.1 seconds left.

Scottie Barnes got an open look from the right corner with 11 seconds to play but it skidded off the rim, and Boston held on for the win.

The Raptors pushed out to an early lead, and the manner in which they did was probably most concerning to Boston coach Joe Mazzulla. Toronto got plenty of easy chances at the rim, either with solid drives or strong cuts that left the Celtics’ defenders flat-footed.

He called a timeout after Toronto started 7 for 9 from the field, and the Raptors then made three more after that break.

At the other end, the Celtics got one open 3-point look after another, including three on their first possession. Even though very few went in, the quality of the shots was encouraging.

The game shifted with 3 minutes, 54 seconds left in the opening quarter and the Raptors holding a 24-18 lead. Siakam was whistled for his third foul when he tugged Porzingis to the ground in the paint.

Siakam, who was 4 for 5 from the field, signaled to Toronto’s bench to challenge the call, and they initially resisted. But Siakam was persistent and the Raptors eventually listened to him. But it was clearly the wrong choice, and he went to the bench for the rest of the half.

The Celtics backups, meanwhile, provided another lift, with Payton Pritchard running the offense and Sam Hauser continuing to scorch from long range. He drained three 3-pointers, but put the biggest charge into Boston’s bench by rumbling down the lane for a fast-break dunk to cap his 11-point night.

Even as Tatum and Brown were scuffling on offense, the Celtics surged ahead. And it was no surprise that Brown and Tatum were not subdued for long. Brown found a rhythm near the start of the second quarter and had 10 points in the period, and Tatum erupted for nine over the final two minutes with 8:41 left in the half.

The final three came on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, his first in seven attempts, that gave the Celtics a 65-49 halftime lead. Afterward, he put his hands on his head and then in the air, as if to say, ‘finally.’

After their 10 for 12 start, Toronto made just 10 of 34 shots over the rest of the half. It is common for coaches to keep players with three fouls on the bench for an entire first half, but in the end the Raptors lost Siakam for 16 minutes in this situation rather than potentially losing him later. The Raptors were outscored without him, 47-25, over the rest of the half.

But the Raptors started the third quarter with a powerful 3-point surge, draining four over the first 100 seconds to ensure that this game would not turn into an avalanche. The well-rested Siakam was more damaging inside the arc, where his size and spin move gave Holiday some problems and kept Toronto’s run going.

The Celtics called timeout after Siakam’s layup pulled the Raptors within 76-75, and on the next possession they sent two defenders his way and he found Jakob Poeltl for a layup that gave them their first lead since the opening quarter.

Adam Himmelsbach