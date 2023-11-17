Ludvig Aberg moves into position entering weekend at PGA Tour season finale

Not bad for a 24-year-old Swede who only turned pro in June. Not surprising, either.

In the final tournament of the longest PGA Tour season, Aberg will try to end his short year with victories on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. He already won the European Masters in Switzerland, a performance that secured his spot on Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team.

Ludvig Aberg had a pair of two-putt birdies, one of them on a par 4, and kept bogeys off his card for the second straight day for a 6-under 64 on Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.

“I know my capabilities and I know my strengths,” said Aberg, who finished at Texas Tech this spring and earned a PGA Tour card as the No. 1 player in the PGA Tour University ranking. “But also, to be able to do it this quickly, probably not. It’s been so much fun.

“I still pinch myself in the morning whenever I wake up that I actually get to do this for a living, but it’s really cool and I’m looking forward to a bunch of years ahead of me.”

For now, he has 36 holes on the wind-blown Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club, and a host of players right behind him, each facing various levels of pressure.

Aberg played the host Seaside course Friday and was at 11-under 131, one shot ahead of Eric Cole (66 at Seaside), Denny McCarthy (65 at Seaside), and Sam Ryder (67 at Plantation).

Matt Kuchar, who had a 4-under 68 on the Plantation course, was among those two behind.

A victory would move Aberg into the top 60 in the FedEx Cup, send him to Maui to start the new season at Kapalua, and get him into the first two $20 million signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera. He also would get into the Masters.

He still has to figure out a schedule as a joint member of the PGA Tour and European tour, although his intention is to spend most of his time in America.

This PGA Tour season began in September 2022, making it 15 months long because the tour is switching back to a calendar year schedule. The stakes are high for various players, as the top 125 in the FedEx Cup secure full cards for next year.

Andrew Novak is at No. 124 and was outside the cut line until he ran off three birdies on the back nine at Plantation. He finished with a bogey and made the cut on the number, at least getting a chance to secure his job over the next 36 holes.

Ryan Moore is at No. 128. He also was outside the cut line until four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine at Seaside. His bogey on the 18th gave him a 67 to make the cut with one shot to spare, and now it’s in his hands.

Not so fortunate were Henrik Norlander and Ryan Palmer, both outside the top 125 and both missing the cut. Palmer at least has limited status on tour as a past champion.

Rory McIlroy plays his third shot on the 18th hole Friday in Dubai. Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

McIlroy gives up ground at star-studded European finale

Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Tommy Fleetwood were in a group of marquee players moving into contention at the European season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai. Rory McIlroy wasn’t among them.

While the No. 2-ranked McIlroy was, in his words, “stuck in neutral” on his way to shooting an even-par 72 in the second round, Rahm, Hovland, and Fleetwood all had 66s on the Earth Course to be in a good position heading into the weekend.

Nicolai Hojgaard, a 22-year-old Dane boosted by his recent Ryder Cup experience, had a back nine of 30 containing four birdies and an eagle to shoot 66 and lead on 11-under par, two shots clear of a five-man group including Hovland and Fleetwood.

Rahm, ranked No. 3, was five shots back and happy with his game, though frustrated by three-putting from 20 feet for bogey on his last hole.

McIlroy was languishing on 1 under for the tournament, 10 back and tied for 34th place in a curtailed field of 50 for the last event of the European tour’s 2023 season.

“There is a low one out there,” said McIlroy, who has already clinched the Race to Dubai title and was crowned Europe’s No. 1 player for a fifth time. “And I’m going to need one to get myself back in the tournament.”

Alison Lee is 46-under par in her last 10 rounds. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Alison Lee stays hot, shares 36-hole lead on LPGA

Alison Lee birdied four of her last five holes to extend a hot streak that stretches from Saudi Arabia to South Korea to Naples, Fla. Her 8-under 64 gave her a share of the lead with Nasa Hataoka in the LPGA season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Hataoka atoned for missing a short par putt by closing with a pair of birdies, finishing with a 25-footer on the last hole for a 67 in a wide-open chase for the $2 million prize.

Lee had five birdies in seven holes at the start, and then had a strong finishing kick that included a wedge to a foot on the 15th and a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

The 28-year-old Californian has never won in her nine years on the LPGA Tour, but in her last three tournaments worldwide, she has runner-up finishes in the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea and The Annika last week in Florida. She also won an Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.

Lee now is 46-under par in her last 10 rounds.

“I feel like the last month, everything is falling into place,” Lee said.

Lee and Hataoka were at 14-under 128, remarkably low scoring for Tiburon Golf Club but to be expected given the 4 inches of rain that drenched the course on the eve of the tournament.

Women’s PGA champion Ruoning Yin of China had a 66 and was part of the group one shot behind that included Minjee Lee (67) and Amy Yang (63). Xiyu Lin, who like Lee is trying to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour, had a 66 and was another shot behind.