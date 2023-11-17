Malik Mack comes up clutch for Harvard men’s basketball as UMass suffers first loss of season

Mack got to the basket to tie the game at 70-all with 18 seconds left in regulation. After Louis Lesmond hit from deep to put Harvard up, 73-71, in overtime, Mack hit from beyond the arc to make it 76-71.

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Malik Mack scored 32 points, including a layup to force overtime and a 3-pointer in the extra period, to lead Harvard to a 78-75 victory over UMass, 78-75, Friday night.

UMass guard Robert Davis Jr. goes to the basket against Harvard's Chandler Pigge during the first half of their game Friday at the Mullins Center in Amherst.

Mack also added six assists for the Crimson (4-0). Chandler Pigge scored 15 points off shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Lesmond shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, to finish with 14 points.

The Minutemen (2-1) were led by Matt Cross, who recorded 16 points, 16 rebounds, and two steals. The senior from Beverly scored with 4:52 left to give the hosts a 61-57 lead.

A three-pointer by Rahsool Diggins (13 points) gave UMass a 68-65 lead with 1:06 left. Josh Cohen added 13 points and eight rebounds.

In a week in which it faces three Bay State opponents, the Crimson won their second straight game against an in-state rival after beating Northeastern, 80-56, Tuesday. Harvard travels to Boston College Saturday at 5 p.m. to close the stretch.

UMass hosts Central Connecticut State back at the Mullins Center on Wednesday.