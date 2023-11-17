Malik Mack comes up clutch for Harvard men’s basketball as UMass suffers first loss of season

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Malik Mack scored 32 points, including a layup to force overtime and a 3-pointer in the extra period, to lead Harvard to a 78-75 victory over UMass, 78-75, Friday night.
Mack got to the basket to tie the game at 70-all with 18 seconds left in regulation. After Louis Lesmond hit from deep to put Harvard up, 73-71, in overtime, Mack hit from beyond the arc to make it 76-71.
Mack also added six assists for the Crimson (4-0). Chandler Pigge scored 15 points off shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Lesmond shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, to finish with 14 points.
The Minutemen (2-1) were led by Matt Cross, who recorded 16 points, 16 rebounds, and two steals. The senior from Beverly scored with 4:52 left to give the hosts a 61-57 lead.
A three-pointer by Rahsool Diggins (13 points) gave UMass a 68-65 lead with 1:06 left. Josh Cohen added 13 points and eight rebounds.
In a week in which it faces three Bay State opponents, the Crimson won their second straight game against an in-state rival after beating Northeastern, 80-56, Tuesday. Harvard travels to Boston College Saturday at 5 p.m. to close the stretch.
UMass hosts Central Connecticut State back at the Mullins Center on Wednesday.