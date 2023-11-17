No stopping the Sanchez twins as Amesbury runs over Cohasset in Division 7 semifinal

“They’re awesome,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen of the Sanchez brothers. “They work their butts off. They’re weight room guys. They’re sprinters but they squat. They’re in the rack and putting up four bills in there. That’s why they’re as fast as they are. That’s why they’re as tough as they are. Sometimes they even score a little too fast to be honest.”

The Redhawks (9-1) advance to the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium to play the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Uxbridge (10-0) and Clinton (6-4).

BURLINGTON — Max Sanchez ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns and his twin brother, Mike, added 108 yards and two touchdowns, carrying Amesbury past Cohasset, 48-28, in the Division 7 state semifinals in Burlington.

For example, on the first play of the game Mike Sanchez ran for a 67-yard touchdown. Max added the two-point conversion and in the space of 17 seconds the brothers had Amesbury on top, 8-0.

Cohasset’s first possession ended when Mike Sanchez intercepted Skippers quarterback Mike Wildfire. Amesbury then went on a 13-play, 73-yard drive that ended on an 11-yard touchdown by Christian McGarry. Not to be overshadowed by his backfield mates, McGarry had 12 carries for 64 yards.

Down 16-0, Cohasset scored two second-quarter touchdowns to get within 16-13. The first was on a Liam Appleton 7-yard run, the second on a Max Monahan 9-yard run. On the second scoring drive, Appleton hurt his left ankle and would miss the rest of the game, a huge loss for Cohasset.

Amesbury gave itself some breathing room before the half with Mike Sanchez scoring on a 2-yard run to make it 24-13 at the break.

In the second half, every time Cohasset did something positive, Amesbury had an answer. Following a 51-yard punt by Jack Culliman that Cohasset downed at the 2-yard line, Amesbury went on a 98-yard scoring drive. The nine-play drive ended with a 59-yard run by Max Sanchez. It was 32-13 after three.

In the fourth, Cohasset scored twice on TD passes from Wildfire (18-for-29 passing, 174 yards), but Amesbury matched them with two Max Sanchez scores.

“The offensive line was incredible and the guys hit holes behind them and protected the football. I just very, very proud of the team effort,” said McQueen.



