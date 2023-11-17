Scituate takes a different trajectory to Gillette Stadium with its Division 4 semifinal win over Grafton

“We love people not thinking we’re a contender,” said Scituate coach Herb Devine. “People had said, ‘They’ll be pretty good next year,’ but our seniors had other plans.”

As the seventh seed in the Division 4 bracket, the underdog Sailors are headed back to Gillette Stadium for the second time in three seasons following a 20-10 victory over sixth-seeded Grafton in the state semifinals Friday night at Alumni Field. It was a decidedly different trajectory for the Sailors (8-3) who made their 2021 title run as the division’s top seed.

MANSFIELD — Despite embracing a new role, the Scituate football team is now a win from a familiar scenario.

Quarterback Jackson Belsan, part of said senior class, completed 15 of 21 passes for 232 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown to help Scituate earn a berth in the title game against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal matchup between top-seeded Duxbury and No. 4 Tewksbury.

The Sailors defeated Duxbury for their last title in 2021 — also while defeating the Gators in the semifinal round. Duxbury knocked off Grafton for the Division 4 crown last fall.

Belsan helped Scituate sprint to a 7-0 first-quarter lead after he connected with classmate Sam Allard on a 37-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-9 attempt on the Sailors’ initial possession.

Scituate’s Roman Glowac, a 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound end, highlighted a three-and-out on on Grafton’s first offensive series with a blocked punt, giving the Sailors the ball at the Gator 16-yard line. Three plays later, Willy Robinson pounded it in from a 1 yard out to give Scituate a 13-0 lead.

“We were hoping to start fast, that’s always the plan,” Devine said.

Belsan’s 2-yard TD run in the second quarter helped Scituate expand its lead to 20-10 at halftime.

With neither defense budging in the second half, the Sailors cemented the win over Grafton (8-3) by winning the turnover battle, with Lachlan Steinmeier coming down with an interception and Amari Mendes recovering a fumble.