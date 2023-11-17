Scituate takes a different trajectory to Gillette Stadium with its Division 4 semifinal win over Grafton

MANSFIELD — Despite embracing a new role, the Scituate football team is now a win from a familiar scenario.
As the seventh seed in the Division 4 bracket, the underdog Sailors are headed back to Gillette Stadium for the second time in three seasons following a 20-10 victory over sixth-seeded Grafton in the state semifinals Friday night at Alumni Field. It was a decidedly different trajectory for the Sailors (8-3) who made their 2021 title run as the division’s top seed.
“We love people not thinking we’re a contender,” said Scituate coach Herb Devine. “People had said, ‘They’ll be pretty good next year,’ but our seniors had other plans.”
Quarterback Jackson Belsan, part of said senior class, completed 15 of 21 passes for 232 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown to help Scituate earn a berth in the title game against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal matchup between top-seeded Duxbury and No. 4 Tewksbury.
The Sailors defeated Duxbury for their last title in 2021 — also while defeating the Gators in the semifinal round. Duxbury knocked off Grafton for the Division 4 crown last fall.
Belsan helped Scituate sprint to a 7-0 first-quarter lead after he connected with classmate Sam Allard on a 37-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-9 attempt on the Sailors’ initial possession.
Scituate’s Roman Glowac, a 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound end, highlighted a three-and-out on on Grafton’s first offensive series with a blocked punt, giving the Sailors the ball at the Gator 16-yard line. Three plays later, Willy Robinson pounded it in from a 1 yard out to give Scituate a 13-0 lead.
“We were hoping to start fast, that’s always the plan,” Devine said.
Belsan’s 2-yard TD run in the second quarter helped Scituate expand its lead to 20-10 at halftime.
With neither defense budging in the second half, the Sailors cemented the win over Grafton (8-3) by winning the turnover battle, with Lachlan Steinmeier coming down with an interception and Amari Mendes recovering a fumble.