Watch: Trailer released for Patriots docuseries featuring Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, and Bill Belichick

Set to debut on Feb. 16, the series follows the Patriots’ nearly 20-year dynasty atop the NFL — a two-decade stretch that featured six Super Bowl wins under the guidance of owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady. Fans got their first look at the series Friday following the release of the trailer.

A new 10-part documentary series, “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” is on its way to Apple TV+.

The trailer doesn’t give much away about the content of the series aside from a few snapshots of Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win as the Patriots’ quarterback.

“These are the two titanic figures of the franchise, but they are two alphas” a voiceover says of Brady and Belichick. “A collision was inevitable. "

Advertisement

Brady left New England for Tampa Bay in early 2020. Since then, the Patriots are 27-33 and have just one playoff appearance — a 47-17 loss to the Bills in a Wild Card game in 2022.

“We were coming near the end, and I was just trying to hold it together the best I could,” Kraft says in the trailer.

The series is based on Jeff Benedict’s 2020 book of the same title and draws on thousands of hours of previously unseen video footage and audio files from the Patriots’ archives. Interviews with Kraft, Belichick, and Brady are the cornerstones of the series, which also features new details from past and present Patriots players, league officials, and Patriots rivals.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.