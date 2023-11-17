With a workmanlike effort vs. Andover, St. John’s Prep punches its ticket to a return trip to the Division 1 Super Bowl

St. John’s Prep (11-0) will face Xaverian (9-2) on Thanksgiving next week, before taking on their Catholic Conference rival in the Division 1 Super Bowl the following week (TBA) in pursuit of the program’s fourth state title in five seasons.

On Friday night, the Eagles punched their ticket to Gillette Stadium with a 35-7 win over Andover in the Division 1 semifinals at Woburn High.

WOBURN — All season, the players of St. John’s Prep have punched the clock with workmanlike performances in practices and on game days.

“It’s a year-round commitment for me,” said St. John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. “But these kids deserve all the credit. They put so much work in. These kids roll up their sleeves, they put their hand in the dirt, and that’s why we’re here.”

The top-seeded Eagles controlled the action throughout the first half with four balanced drives that ended with touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Deacon Robillard (12-of-15 passing, 121 yards, 2 TD) found tight end Mason McSweeney for a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter and dropped a looping pass to Gavin Gold for a 28-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

St. John's Prep's Jimmy Nardone reacts after crossing the end zone in one of the team's four first-half touchdowns and two successful 2-point conversions in a 35-7 Division 1 semifinal win over Andover at Woburn High. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Otherwise, the Eagles offense didn’t harbor any secrets, as they often lined up for direct snap runs from Jimmy Nardone (30 rushing yards, two 2-point conversions) and Edwin Castro (4 carries, 34 yards, 2 TD).

“It’s hard-nosed football, but that’s what we like, getting low and driving,” said McSweeney, who added two sacks from his defensive end position. “Every year we recycle players. The standard stays the same. We expect to be here,”

Andover (9-2) got on the board when Chris Dessin broke a 54-yard gain on a slant, then caught a beautiful back shoulder pass from Dominic Papa for a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

St. John's Prep Owen White (No. 26) forces Andover's Dante Berger (No. 0) of Andover out of bounds during their Division 1 semifinal at Woburn High. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Prep closed the door with another scoring drive, as 12 different Eagles received touches to contribute in a well-rounded effort.

“I don’t know that we have a ton of stars,” said St. Pierre. “But we have a bunch of hard-working tough guys. A lot of guys that have contributed all year and that was the case tonight.”

“Last year we were a little more star-laden at the receiver and defensive back position. This year, we’re a blue-collar group. I think Deacon epitomizes that beautifully. The guy just wins. It’s not stat-driven with us in any way shape or form, it’s about winning and performing and our guys buy into that.”