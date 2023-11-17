Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami warning

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, officials said. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries, and no tsunami warning was in effect.

The quake measured magnitude 6.7 and was located 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.