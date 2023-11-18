13-year-old Medford motorcyclist to represent US at MiniGP world series in Spain

The 13-year-old is one of three racers representing the US at the 2023 FIM MiniGP World Series Final in Valencia, where he will go up against competitors ages 12 to 16 from six other countries.

Nathan Bettencourt’s family has special Thanksgiving plans this year: to watch the teenage motorcycle racer from Medford compete in an international competition in Spain.

Nathan Bettencourt will be representing the US in the FIM MiniGP World Series on Thanksgiving Day.

“I’m very nervous and excited at the same time,” Bettencourt said in an interview before leaving for the race.

He brings a number of fans to Valencia with him, including his parents, sister, grandparents, and aunt, who will all be watching from the stands on Thursday.

“I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for my parents,” Bettencourt said.

He started racing six years ago, after becoming inspired to take up the sport because of his father, who raced as a hobby.

“When I started, we practiced a lot and I’ve gotten better,” Bettencourt said.

He qualified for the race in Valencia, his first international competition, after finishing among the top three racers in the MotoAmerica Mini Cup series earlier this year. Bettencourt also competed in the mini cup series in 2021 and 2022. One year, he went undefeated in 24 straight races, he said.

The sport comes naturally to Bettencourt.

“If it could be in your blood, it was in his blood, said his mother, Sarah Bettencourt. Even his first word was “motorcycle” in Portuguese, after hearing his Portuguese-speaking father say the word, she said.

To practice racing, Bettencourt travels outside of Massachusetts on the weekends.

“There’s hardly any tracks around here, but usually every weekend we’ll go training in New Hampshire or New Jersey,” he said.

He races with NJMiniGP, a group based in Millville, N.J. At 12, he became one of the youngest racers to race with Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing, based in Loudon, N.H.

When off the race tracks, Bettencourt is busy with eighth grade at Madeleine Dugger Andrews School in Medford.

Like other serious athletes, Bettencourt sticks to a workout schedule to keep him strong.

“Physically, it’s a lot more demanding than I think people would expect,” his mother said. “You have to be in really, really good shape to move these motorcycles around.”

In addition to the other US competitors at the world finals, Bettencourt will take on the top three racers from Spain, Australia, Italy, Malaysia, Austria, and a region in central Europe called Alpe Adria.

Bettencourt is racing in a faster race group on motorcycles with a larger engine in comparison to another group of racers at the world finals, his mother said. The bikes can reach up to 80 miles per hour or more.

His goal is to make it to the final race on Thursday. If he wins, he’ll be guaranteed a spot at the world finals next year.

"I usually try to do as best as I can and push myself to the limit," Bettencourt said.

























Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.