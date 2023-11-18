Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

There were a number of unusual species recorded last week including a lark bunting banded in Brewster, two Townsend’s solitaires, a Western tanager, a bohemian waxwing, three continuing pink-footed geese, a Hammond’s flycatcher, a white-winged dove, and a yellow-throated warbler. Perhaps most remarkable was an amazing concentration of more than 8,000 razorbills in the Eastham/Orleans area mid-week.

Bristol County: A Barrow’s goldeneye at West Island in Fairhaven, and five clapper rails at the Egypt Lane ponds in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: An impressive movement of several species of seabirds on the outside of the Cape mid-week featuring a tally off North Beach in East Orleans that included 8,200 razorbills, 710 great shearwaters, 48 Manx shearwaters, 630 red-throated loons, 3500 herring gulls, 630 Bonaparte’s gulls, nine lesser black-backed gulls, two black-headed gulls were tallied off North Beach in East Orleans. Most unusual was the fact that most of the birds were moving north up the coast instead of in the more expected southerly direction. Other interesting Cape Cod sightings were a lark bunting banded at Wing Island in Brewster, a continuing yellow-headed blackbird at several locations in Truro and Provincetown, a little gull at Chapin Beach in Dennis, a lingering ruby-throated hummingbird in Cummaquid, a black-and-white warbler at Fort Hill in Eastham, and 40 pine siskins in flight over the Nauset Beach parking lot in Orleans.

Essex County: A single bohemian waxwing at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation, three great egrets, a pectoral sandpiper, and common gallinule at Plum Island, and a late ruby-throated hummingbird at a feeder on Bond Street in Gloucester, where a Nashville warbler and a prairie warbler were also seen.

Franklin County: Five green-winged teal at Hell’s Kitchen in Northfield, two white-crowned sparrows on Russell Street in Sunderland, and eight red crossbills at Mount Grace in Warwick.

Hampden County: A tufted duck at the Whiting Street Reservoir in Holyoke, single lingering ospreys at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke and the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow, and a brown thrasher and a Lincoln’s sparrow at the Fannie Stebbins WIldlife Refuge in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: A cattle egret at the Northampton Airport, three continuing pink-footed geese and a cackling goose at Paradise Pond near the Smith College Campus in Northampton, another cackling goose at the UMass campus pond in Amherst, a Wilson’s warbler on the Mount Holyoke College campus in South Hadley, a clay-colored sparrow at the Honey Pot in Hadley, and five black vultures at the Hickory Ridge conservation area in Amherst.

Martha’s Vineyard: A yellow-throated warbler near Upper Lagoon Pond in Oak Bluffs, a little gull and three bald eagles at the Aquinnah Land Trust in Aquinnah, a lark sparrow and 65 tree swallows at Squibnocket Beach in Chilmark, and four Lapland longspurs at Katama Farm in Edgartown.

Middlesex County: A Townsend’s solitaire at Pine Banks Park in Malden, a greater yellowlegs and a lesser yellowlegs at the Arlington Reservoir in Arlington, an orange-crowned warbler, a yellow-breasted chat, and a Lincoln’s sparrow at Mary Cummings Park in Burlington, two blue-winged teal at the Hager Lane property in Boxborough, single orange-crowned warblers at Dunback Meadow in Lexington, Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Torbert Macdonald State Park in Medford, and North Point Park in Cambridge, a Virginia rail at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord, and a late Baltimore oriole was spotted at Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln.

Nantucket: A hosted a Western kingbird on private property, a white-winged dove and a Cape May warbler near Lily Pond Park, a cattle egret at the Nantucket Airport, three Northern shovelers at the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, a continuing Hudsonian godwit at Smith Point, two common gallinules at Miacomet Pond.

Norfolk County: Two sandhill cranes in flight over the Stony Brook Audubon Sanctuary in Norfolk, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Great Pond in Randolph, a lingering Wilson’s warbler at Hall’s Pond in Brookline, and three Lapland longspurs at Fire Station Beach in Quincy.

Plymouth County: A Townsend’s solitaire and a Western tanager at the Manomet Observatory in Manomet, where a blue-gray gnatcatcher and a black-throated blue warbler were also seen, a lingering osprey in the vicinity of the Billington Sea in Plymouth, and a clay-colored sparrow at the Nemasket Trail area in Plympton.

Suffolk County: Several single sightings of black-headed gulls at Crystal Cove in Winthrop, Constitution Beach Park, the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, and Bayswater Street park in Orient Heights, a lesser black-backed gull at the Boston Fish Pier, an ovenbird and a Lincoln’s sparrow in Post Office Square, a greater white-fronted goose at the Forest Hills Cemetery, a lark sparrow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury, two long-billed dowitchers the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, a pileated woodpecker at the Stony Brook Reservation, and a rose-breasted grosbeak at the Arnold Arboretum.

Worcester County: A Hammond’s flycatcher the Crane Swamp Conservation Area in Northborough, a golden eagle at Lake Wampanoag Wildlife Sanctuary in Gardner, a redhead on South Meadow Road in Clinton, an American bittern near the Quaboag River Bridge in Brookfield, a blue-winged teal and a dunlin at Wickaboag Pond in West Brookfield, single great egrets at Dorothy Pond in Millbury and Coes Reservoir in Worcester, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area in Westborough.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.