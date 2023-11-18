Fatal shooting of man under investigation in Manchester, N.H.

Police in Manchester, N.H., are investigating the death of a man found suffering from gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, authorities said.

At 1:12 a.m., officers responded to a traffic incident at 61 Lowell St., returning there at 2:02 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, according to a statement from Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

The victim was found in downtown Manchester, near several business, restaurants and a church. He was outdoors, said Michael S. Garrity, spokesperson for the attorney general, in a brief email.