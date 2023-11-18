Fatal shooting of man under investigation in Manchester, N.H.

Police in Manchester, N.H., are investigating the death of a man found suffering from gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, authorities said.
At 1:12 a.m., officers responded to a traffic incident at 61 Lowell St., returning there at 2:02 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, according to a statement from Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.
The victim was found in downtown Manchester, near several business, restaurants and a church. He was outdoors, said Michael S. Garrity, spokesperson for the attorney general, in a brief email.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he died hours later, according to the statement.
Investigators are looking into what happened between the time of the crash and the shooting, according to the statement, which said “there are no indications of any specific threat to the general public at this time.”
No further information was immediately available.
