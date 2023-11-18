Joe Walker, manager of Lewiston bar, left ‘legacy of heroism’ behind him

The manager of Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston, who police say died while charging at the gunman who ultimately killed 18 people in Maine’s deadliest mass shooting last month, was remembered by his family and friends as an adventure-seeker, a go-getter, and a protective and selfless man during his funeral Friday evening at East Auburn Baptist Church.

“He offered a sense of security to those lucky enough to be in his orbit,” his step-daughter, Bethany Welch, told the tearful crowd gathered in the church after sunset.

Welch called her father “my inspiration and my motivation,” and reflected on how he stood by her side and supported her through all of life’s big moments, from taking the training wheels off her bike to waving with damp eyes as she started college, to moving her into her first apartment.

Walker, 57, was often a source of wisdom for his 23-year old daughter, who said one of his biggest pieces of advice was not to stress over what you can’t control.

Laughing wistfully, she added, “Easier said than done, Dad.”

But in the moments when she “felt like the weight of the world was on me, somehow by a simple phone call, he would make it seem like he was carrying the weight for me,” Welch said.

“My heart hurts knowing you won’t be there to meet my kids, walk me down the aisle, or see me graduate [nursing school] next month,” she said.

But she could still feel his presence with her every day. “You are my rock, my person, and now, my angel,” she said.

At the front of the church, Walker laid to rest in a patriotic Hawaiian print shirt — a bright American flag pattern rippling over silhouetted palm trees — the perfect combination of two of his favorite kinds of clothing. His casket was flanked by colorful bouquets of flowers, a photo of him, smiling, on an easel behind it. Screens above the stage at the front of the church at times played a slideshow of photos depicting Walker, or “Joe” as he was better known, in all his favorite places: up in the Fenway bleachers at a Red Sox game, grinning next to his wife and kids, or at Schemengees, the cornhole, darts, and pool hall where he spent his best and worst days.

Brenda Henry, one of Walker’s closest friends and secretary of the independent pool league Walker led for years, described how the two met when Henry was a teenager. Then, she was best friends with Walker’s sister, Tracey, who was killed in a car crash more than two decades ago. Henry said she wasn’t sure where to turn in her grief after the crash, and the Walker family “kind of adopted me as one of their own.”

“Joe was a man that would do just about anything for anyone,” she added. “He had a heart of gold.”

With a wan smile, Henry recalled how Walker would routinely rope her into his latest shenanigan, usually involving some new fund-raiser or charity event, with his irresistible “come on, sis, please!”

“Joe, I really can’t,” Henry would reply, after which time Walker would wait a day or two and then ask again, “because he knew I would give in. He did that a lot.”

The pair fought hard sometimes, but Henry said that in Walker she found the steady and devoted care that only a sibling can offer, and more comfort and support than her frightened teenage self could have dreamed.

“Joe and I went head to head a lot... [but] in the end he was my best friend and partner in crime,” she said. “Most of all, I considered him my brother.”

In between hymns, “Heaven Needed a Hero” and “How Do I Say Goodbye” played over the speakers, giving mourners a chance to reflect on Walker’s life, privately or with one another. At the visitation earlier that afternoon and throughout the service, friends embraced one another tightly, swapped memories and words of encouragement, and passed around tissue boxes. In a chair near the front, another of Walker’s best friends, Alan Nickerson, sat quietly in a black Lewiston Strong sweatshirt, the bright collar of his own Hawaiian shirt peeking out underneath. In the entryway outside the church sanctuary, 18 white flags stood on a mantle to symbolize the 18 lives lost in the tragedy on Oct 25.

During the final song, Walker’s father, Leroy Walker Sr., approached the casket and bent low over his son to whisper his final goodbyes. Walker’s wife, Tracey, soon followed, her two children at her side.

Before pallbearers lifted Walker’s casket and carried it out of the church, Pastor Jon Case delivered the eulogy and parting message, paraphrasing Baptist preacher Billy Graham to remind the crowd that “our days are numbered,” and “the legacy we leave is not just in our possessions, but in the quality of our lives. That’s exactly what Joe did.”

In contemplating Walker’s life and learning about him from family members, Case said, he was “absolutely amazed at what this man was willing to do.”

Ultimately, he added, he could think of only one word to describe Walker: “Legacy. He left us with a legacy of love... a legacy of action... and a legacy of heroism.”





