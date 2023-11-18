Plymouth Thanksgiving parade highlights ‘the price of freedom,’ as it honors veterans

“Today was tough because people were concerned about the rain. We had calls all week because it was supposed to downpour — it didn’t,” Olly deMacedo, the parade’s director, said in a phone interview. “It went north of us and south of us, and for some reason, Plymouth wasn’t hit that badly. That was a little miracle for us.”

The patriotic parade started at Plymouth Rock at around 10 a.m., with a colorful flower cart welcoming those gathered near the route and those watching on television. The event kicked off the week leading up to Thursday’s holiday and looked forward to the December holiday season, with some marchers wearing red velour Santa Claus hats.

Despite Saturday morning’s damp weather, crowds dressed in rain gear lined the festively decorated streets of Plymouth to watch the city’s 27th annual Thanksgiving parade, which honored veterans with the theme of “the price of freedom.”

Plymouth’s parade takes spectators through history, with floats representing each century from the 17th through the 21st, deMacedo said. The event usually attracts more than 150,000 spectators, he said.

Alayah Williams, 5, from Plymouth covers up as rain fell. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The parade honored veterans with myriad military bands, organizations, and vehicles, including the US Navy Band, USS Constitution crew, the 215th and 88th Army Bands, US Coast Guard Contingent and Auxiliary, Vietnam Veterans of America, and a line of World War II military tractors.

Gold Star Families were also honored with a tribute to their loved ones — those who died in World War II all the way to present day, deMacedo said.

“I have a really great appreciation for this country, and I know that there’s been a cost paid for us to have what we have,” deMacedo, 64, of Kingston, said. “Most of us don’t really understand it nor realize that. I never served in the military, and I so appreciate those who have.”

The Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums marched while playing patriotic songs such as “America the Beautiful” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” while the North Star Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps played “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by the Dropkick Murphys, accompanied by flag and rifle twirling.

Reenactors graced the streets of Plymouth wearing historically accurate Pilgrim gear, including the New Plimmoth Gard — a group portraying the culture and militia of Plymouth Colony around 1621 to 1646, according to its website.

Spectators lined the parade route along Coles Hill on Water Street as members of the New Plimmouth Gard marched past. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A slew of comically oversized object floats, such as a giant cranberry scoop created by the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association, an enormous wild turkey sporting a Pilgrim’s hat and collar, and a colossal teddy bear, maneuvered the parade route Saturday morning.

Staff from WCVB-TV, media sponsor of the parade, chucked miniature footballs to eager spectators as the company’s float proceeded down the route. It followed one with two giant Pilgrim children puppets — one boy and one girl.

Ahead of the Boston Tea Party’s 250th anniversary in December, a float depicting the 1773 historical event — complete with a ship in a faux Boston Harbor — drove through.

DeMacedo, a US immigrant from Cape Verde who came to the United States at age 7 with his family, said he is very thankful for the opportunities the country has allowed him to have, and he plans to spend time with loved ones this Thursday.

“The American dream is true, and we’re not perfect as a nation and we have our issues, like every nation, but for me, I’ve experienced that [dream],” deMacedo said. “And I know no other place like it.”

Ivy Rothemich, 5, from Plympton sits on a Pilgrim float enjoying her Pop-Tart. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.