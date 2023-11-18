Man fatally shoots R.I. woman, then himself, at Rehoboth home

Cruz’s 84-year-old sister, whose name was not released, was not injured, prosecutors said.

Omar Bradley allegedly shot and killed Barbara J. Cruz of Tiverton, R.I., and then turned the gun on himself at a home located at 162 Summer St., shortly before 11 a.m., Quinn’s office said in a statement.

A murder-suicide investigation is underway in Rehoboth, where a 72-year-old man fatally shot the 77-year-old sister of a woman with whom he was living before killing himself on Saturday morning, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Rehoboth police received a 911 call from a relative of Cruz who said the two had been talking on the phone when she heard shouting and the line went dead, the statement said.

She tried to call back but no one answered.

Officers responded to the home, where they found Bradley and Cruz dead, the statement said.

Investigators determined that Bradley shot Cruz and then himself, the statement said.

Bradley also had an address listed in Providence, but was living in the Summer Street home with the victim’s sister, according to the statement.

The shooting is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.