UMass Amherst band to march in 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Minutemen beat out the crowd among over 100 applicants to march and perform the more-than two-mile route of the 98th iteration of the iconic parade, the statement said.

The Minuteman Marching Band was picked to perform as one of 10 elite bands in the 2024 edition of the parade next year, “representing the state of Massachusetts,” the university said in a statement last month.

Next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is set to feature some revolutionary sounds among the giant balloons, floats, and singers — the University of Massachusetts Amherst marching band.

“For me, and thousands of other young student musicians who participated in his drum major academy, George Parks’ legacy at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is a gold standard in the marching arts. I’m thrilled to see that legacy live on today in the fine entertainment and marching excellence produced by Dr. Tim Anderson,” Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer, said in the statement.

Band members found out about the news just before they were to perform their halftime show during the Oct. 7 game against the University of Toledo. An announcement made during halftime was met with roars of cheers from the crowd, according to a video from the university.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that this would be something that we’d be doing,” one student said in the video.

“Macy’s has been the dream — this is kind of, I guess a little bit, like our Super Bowl,” another said.

Macy’s presented the marching band with $10,000 to start off fundraising, which will continue amid rehearsals for their performance, the university said.

The 2024 event marks another appearance in the parade for the Minutemen, as they also performed in 2013. The band is “honored to be invited back,” Timothy Todd Anderson, the marching band’s director, said in the statement.

“We last performed in this event in 2013, and it was a true highlight for everyone in our organization,” he said. “We can’t wait to share what our university and state are all about with a worldwide audience come Thanksgiving Day 2024!”

