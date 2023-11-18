Update on shooting that killed security officer at N.H. psychiatric hospital expected Saturday morning

On Friday night, Colonel Mark B. Hall, director of the State Police, said officers were working to identify the suspect. Hall didn’t give information about a motive or the weapon used in the shooting.

A State Police trooper assigned to the hospital shot and killed the suspect after the person opened fire inside the facility’s lobby Friday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities in New Hampshire plan to provide an update Saturday morning about the investigation into a shooting that left a security officer dead at New Hampshire Hospital, a state-run psychiatric facility in Concord.

The victim was identified as Bradley Haas, 63, a New Hampshire Department of Safety security officer and former police chief in his hometown of Franklin, N.H., a small city about 20 miles north of Concord.

Haas was shot in the line of duty about 3:30 p.m. Friday, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said. CPR was administered at the scene before Haas was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died, officials said.

Governor Chris Sununu released a statement late Friday mourning Haas’s death, saying “He will be remembered for his heroism and decades of public service.”

Haas served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army for three years before joining the Franklin Police Department as a patrol officer, Formella’s office said. He stayed with the department for 28 years and retired as chief in 2008.

Autopsies are scheduled for Saturday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord, Formella’s office said.

The 185-bed hospital is the only state-run mental health facility. On Friday, 152 patients were admitted, according to state data. No patients were injured, officials said.

