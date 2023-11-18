When the aged are raising the young: ‘I do not look forward to Christmas’

But occasionally a letter stops you in your tracks. There have been quite a few of those this year, including this one:

Thousands of families write to Globe Santa every year, conveying an unending litany of anguish and heartbreak. Read enough of their letters and you start to think that nothing — even the most disastrous scenario — will surprise you anymore.

“I am 81 years old and unable to take on any part-time work,” wrote a great-grandmother who is the legal guardian of her great-granddaughters, ages 10 and 11. “I would very much appreciate Globe Santa’s help in making this Christmas special for these girls.”

The concept of grandparents raising their grandchildren is not a new phenomenon, and there are more of them than ever, due in part to the opioid crisis.

But great-grandparents?

Globe Santa has heard from plenty of those who are fully engaged in raising their children’s children’s children.

“I am a great grandmother of 78 years of age [and] I have permanent custody of my 2 great grandchildren, [ages 9 and 12]” wrote another. “I am on a very small fixed income. No help from either father. The only help from welfare is food stamps. It is extremely difficult for me to care financially for the boys.”

She does the best she can, she reassures Globe Santa. But still. “I do not look forward to Christmas because the boys look for toys from Santa.”

Another writes: “I am a great grandmother of a 9-year-old child. Dad & mom have been in prison on and off. I have had legal custody since [he] was one years old. Sadly we live in housing, not my first choice but all I can afford! Please help with Christmas!”

It’s fair to say that the task of raising young children in one’s 70s and 80s is not on anyone’s bucket list.

But it happens — a lot. According to the US Census Bureau, in 2021 there were 30,300 grandparents in Massachusetts raising minor grandchildren. (The census count didn’t distinguish great-grandparents from others on the list.) And that number is most likely low, since many older relatives come to caregiving informally, outside of the state’s child welfare system, and there’s little data on them, said Lisa McDowell, a senior health policy consultant at ForHealth Consulting at UMass Chan Medical School.

McDowell co-authored a 2022 report, “Grandparent and Kinship Families,” for the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

It points out that grandparents usually step in suddenly and unexpectedly, often under traumatic circumstances, when the parents experience addiction, serious mental and behavioral health illness, financial insecurity, or incarceration. Or they die.

“Dear Globe Santa: I am writing for my grandbaby who lost both her parents. My daughter – her mom – was murdered in 2018 and still unsolved, and she lost her dad last October.”

“Dear Globe Santa: I lost my daughter to breast cancer in January and my (4-year-old) granddaughter has been given custody to me. I would appreciate anything that Globe Santa could do for her.”

“Dear Globe Santa: I am a single grandmother raising my granddaughters because their parents are drug addicts. They deserve at least a good Christmas.”

Their challenges are overwhelming. Providing full-time care to grandchildren or great-grandchildren — many of whom are severely traumatized — leaves little time and energy for looking after their own health.

“They’re often living on a retirement income, so things that children need — clothing, stuff for school, camp — do not fit into their fixed income,” McDowell said.

Then there are the expenses that no one expects, or could even imagine. One grandmother wrote Globe Santa to say her daughter died of an overdose earlier this year, and she’s been financially strapped since she stepped into the role of raising her 12-year-old granddaughter.

First came “the high cost of a funeral service,” she wrote, “and I tried very hard to keep things minimal.”

Then, the house she was renting was put up for sale, so she used all her money to make a down payment on the house and buy it so her granddaughter could remain in the same school system. “I had visions of retiring in the next year,” she told Globe Santa. “I doubt I will retire due to our high mortgage.”

Holiday gifts are not frivolous, these elders wrote. They give the children a sense of normalcy when their lives are anything but.

“For a child it is extraordinarily important to know they are not different than their peers,” McDowell said. “These grandparents and great-grandparents are very much heroes in terms of what they do. They are selfless and want nothing but the best for their grandchildren.”

