Bo MacCormack (431 yards, 8 TDs), BB&N trample Tabor in NEPSAC John Papas Bowl victory

“I think he’s the best player in the state,” said BB&N coach Mike Willey. “The thing that sets him apart is his toughness, his leadership, his work ethic. There is no one that really compares to how hard and tough and as good a leader as he is. He is a special, special young man.”

The junior running back rumbled 40 times for 431 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in a dominating 63-43 victory over host Tabor. MacCormack also threw a 40-yard touchdown pass and recorded an interception on defense.

There are few high school performances that will ever rival what Bo MacCormack was able to do on the football field for BB&N on Saturday in the NEPSAC John Papas Bowl at Tabor.

Advertisement

The Knights (7-2) won their NEPSAC championship since 2018.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” said Willey. “All of the seniors showed great leadership. They’re the reason we were able to come out with the victory.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Danny Smith Bowl

Deerfield 27, Belmont Hill 14 — Deerfield Academy calls its punishing run game “Groundhog Football.”

In their win over host Belmont Hill, the Big Green hogged the ball and dominated on the ground. The Sextants were left searching for answers.

Deerfield’s rushing attack was led by the “Thunder and Lightning” duo of seniors Zell Lassiter (116 yards, 3 TDs) and Malachi Costello (29 carries, 147 yards).

“They’ve been unbelievable from the beginning of the year,” Deerfield coach Brian Barbato said of the tandem. “Those two guys really helped us stay ahead of the chains.”

Deerfield quarterback Cole Geer is a dual-threat talent with five FBS offers. But he was banged up and played within the pocket for most of the game. The Big Green’s run game and offensive front picked up the slack.

“We knew he couldn’t be the Michael Vick-type quarterback he is, so we had to just carry along and lead our team knowing that the team’s going to be on our backs,” Lassiter said.

Advertisement

Lassiter tumbled in for a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give Deerfield (7-3) the early edge, and Geer found wideout Triston Ward in the second quarter for an 8-yard score to make it 14-0 at halftime.

Lassiter broke through again with a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and added a 23-yard score in the fourth to put the game away. Costello tallied 89 rushing yards in the second half alone.

The Sextants (7-2) found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter on TD passes from Reis Little.

The win marks Deerfield’s second bowl victory in three years.

“We marched, marched, and marched, and we led our team to victory,” Lassiter said.

Kevin MacDonald Bowl

Lawrence Academy 28, St. Paul’s 15 — When Jason Swepson accepted his offer to play football at Boston College over 30 years ago, Kevin MacDonald was there.

Now, as Lawrence Academy’s head coach, Swepson shook hands with MacDonald, the man for whom this bowl was named, after the Spartans claimed their second consecutive NEPSAC bowl victory.

Lawrence Academy got out to a hot start, leading 16-0 at halftime.

As St. Paul’s began to creep back into the game, freshman Malcolm Mason hauled in a 73-yard touchdown catch to on a third-and-17 pass attempt. Then, classmate Brady Scott sealed it with his interception.

“Our seniors couldn’t play their first year, we had some really dark days,” Swepson said. “For them to go out this way, as back-to-back bowl champions, it’s incredible.”

Advertisement

Bob Souza Bowl

Rivers 42, Pingree 20 — Maxwell Stevelman threw five touchdown passes and connected with Amir Lindsey for scores 58, 59, 70 yards for the Red Wings (6-2) in the Bob Souza Bowl victory over host Pingree (6-3) in South Hamilton. Lindsey added three interceptions in the victory.

Joe Lang Bowl

Hamden Hall Country Day 35, Dexter Southfield 34 — Down by 1 point, Dexter Southfield elected to go for two after scoring their final touchdown with zero seconds on the clock. It was ruled just short, and the Hornets (9-0) won the Joe Lang Bowl and remained undefeated behind four total touchdowns for quarterback Charly Gublin (3 passing, 1 rushing).

Mitch Fink reported from Belmont.