Women’s professional sports are booming in Boston, and it’s about time

I grew up in New Jersey, devoted to all the New York and New Jersey teams. But no pinstriped glasses were strong enough to hide an obvious truth. Just a few hours north, Boston deserved respect — if grudgingly — as one of the best sports cities in America. The Celtics, the Red Sox, the Bruins, and (eventually), the Patriots, legacy franchises all.

Even as women’s professional sports started gaining a foothold in other major cities, original WNBA franchises in New York and Los Angeles, an eventual WNBA champion in Chicago, major LPGA and WTA events from Florida to Texas, Boston lagged behind.

Until now.

Boston is booming.

Women’s professional sports are enjoying a long overdue moment in New England. There’s a new pro soccer team on the way, with Boston winning the bid to become the 15th franchise in the rapidly growing NWSL, beginning play in 2026. There’s a Boston franchise in the newly formed PWHL, which absorbed the Premier Hockey Federation on the way to creating the most financially stable, best-backed women’s pro hockey league in history. The LPGA is returning to the area for the first time in 20 years, with the 2024 FM Global Championship to be held in August at TPC Boston. Who knows what might be next?

At the intersection of rising interest and greater investment, female athletes and their fans are reaping new rewards.

“It does feel like the right time,” Jennifer Epstein said by telephone from California, where she attended last weekend’s prime-time, nationally televised NWSL championship game in which Gotham FC bested the OL Reign. A lead investor with Boston Unity Soccer Partners, the ownership group of the Boston franchise, Epstein is a born and bred Bostonian whose family are part owners of the Celtics. She knows the market, she knows the business, and she is certain there has never been a better time to satisfy both of them with the same sports investment.

“We jumped into this,” Epstein said. “Boston sports fans are never satiated of course, they can’t get enough of sports. They are also hungry now for women’s sports. We’ve seen it, when the media covers women’s sports, people show up to watch.

“I think in Boston, we are ready for another championship team, and from the view of our ownership group, the data supporting sustained growth of women’s sports is compelling. The NWSL, for the second year in a row, broke attendance records. We viewed the fact there is trapped value waiting to be tapped and we’re at an inflection point. In Boston, with the new league in hockey also, with golf, the stronger the better. The more we can highlight and give attention to women’s sports, and the more we can do it in Boston, I think it’s both meaningful and impactful.”

It’s also just plain smart. Evidence grows by the day that investing in women’s sports is a wise move, and investors and sponsors are buying in more than ever. The Massachusetts-founded Sports Innovation Lab, a data company that recently partnered with Boston Unity Soccer Partners to guide branding, creative development, and grassroots marketing of the NWSL Boston team, provided this information through its research.

According to COO Kerry Bradley, “Boston shows an above-average interest in women’s sports, almost 40 percent of them said women’s sports were very or extremely important to them. Furthermore, our data shows that for all soccer fans in the Boston area, there is a very high level of interest in women’s soccer that exceeds the interest from soccer fans in the United States by over 20 percent.”

As Epstein put it, trapped and untapped.

“There is sort of a perfect storm happening right now, there is no better time for either women’s sports or soccer in the United States than right now,” Bradley said. “It’s a high growth asset and slowly but surely the sports ecosystem is coming around to women’s. Brands are really starting to take note, and there’s a growth curve right around the corner. That’s on the women’s sports side. In terms of soccer, growth of the game in the US across the past decade is phenomenal,. In those two things, Boston is sort of right on time.”

A lead investor with Boston Unity Soccer Partners, the ownership group of the Boston franchise, Jennifer Epstein is a born and bred Bostonian whose family are part owners of the Celtics. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Where it failed before — the Boston Breakers lasted from 2007-18 — was a bigger story of poor management. And as in many examples like that, previous failures look that way in the end, but ultimately prove to be important steps on the way to a something new and better.

“It’s a hundred percent true that the landscape in women’s sports has changed in the last two years even since I got involved,” said Tobin Kelly, a former Boston resident and owner of the pro hockey team the Connecticut Whale, which he bought in 2021. The Whale were subsumed by the creation of the PWHL and its sizable investment group, which includes tennis legend Billie Jean King.

“It was a much bigger leap of faith then than even now. Success for us was not an automatic, we were very much in the building space. While it’s great to see progress with the NWSL and the Boston franchise in the new PWHL, there’s always the feeling when progress is made that we wish this would have happened sooner and we’re still not there and this is not enough.

“But there are positive changes in the landscape, and the NWSL gets a lot of credit for that, especially as it pertains to hockey. Without the NWSL progress and the valuations taking place, some of these large investors wouldn’t have stepped in. Now, there’s real financial opportunity.”

And there’s real interest. Look at the Monarch Collective, a $140 million investment fund that is focused exclusively on investing in women’s sports teams and leagues. Its first venture? Boston NWSL.

“Boston is just an incredible sports market in my view, and because of that it should be an incredible women’s sports market,” said Monarch co-founder Jasmine Robinson.

“Boston was really visibly lacking women’s professional sports teams, but that’s a theme that crisscrosses the country. Quite frankly, a lot of markets underpenetrated with women’s sports teams. Thinking about women’s sports now, there’s not only lots of demand, people showing up to buy tickets, watch on TV, but there’s an opportunity to create new franchises from the ground up.”

The impact is palpable. In a story on Boston University’s website, women’s hockey captain Madison Cardaci said, “We didn’t have a future in hockey after we graduated, just a few years ago. But now that there’s a stage for us to potentially get a salary and play in a good league in North America, it’s just going to be such a great stage to showcase everything that we have.”

That area players might even get the chance to do that in their college backyard?

In the words of Governor Maura Healey, “It’s a good fit for Massachusetts to be part of another big surge of interest and investment in women’s sports.”

A good fit. A good time. And about time, too.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.