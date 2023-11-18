Bryant stuns No. 10 Florida Atlantic for its first victory over a ranked opponent

Didn’t matter. They held the Owls to 26 percent shooting, including 20 percent in the second half.

Daniel Rivera scored 12 and Rafael Pinzon added 10 for the Bulldogs (2-3), who were 0-10 against ranked opponents since becoming full members of Division I — losing those games by an average of 28.8 points, the most recent of those contests by 67 points against Houston in 2021.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 19 points, Earl Timberlake added 13, and Bryant stunned No. 10 Florida Atlantic, 61-52, on Saturday night to end the Owls’ 19-game home winning streak.

Johnell Davis scored 17 and Giancarlo Rosado finished with 11 for the Owls (2-1). The Final Four program from last season entered the game as 22.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, against a Bryant team whose only win this season came against NAIA member Fisher.

The Bulldogs had been 0-3, all blowouts, against Top 10 competition. They lost to then-No. 1 Indiana by 43 in 2012, lost to then-No. 3 Ohio State by 38 in 2013 and lost to then-No. 5 Duke by 38 in 2015.

Consider the week for Bryant coach Phil Martelli Jr. His team lost at Rutgers on Sunday. He experienced his former boss — now-former head coach Jared Grasso — resigning on Monday. He got promoted to head coach on Wednesday, shedding the interim title he had during Grasso's absence. His team lost to previously winless Boston University on Thursday.

And now, the most significant win in the program's history.

FAU ran out to a fast 10-2 lead. The Owls started 4 for 6. They went 4 for their next 25. And that cold shooting never stopped — not on threes, not on layups, not even on free throws.

The Bulldogs went on runs of 11-0 and 8-0 in the first half and went into the break down only 29-26 despite shooting 32 percent, which was 1 percent better than the Owls managed in the first 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs had been close to pulling off upsets over ranked teams twice before, losing to No. 15 Providence, 74-67, in 2015 and No. 24 Iowa, 72-67, in 2018.

The Owls’ 19-game winning streak at home was tied for the second-longest in the country entering Saturday. It took FAU until the final minute to break the 50-point mark; the last time the Owls scored under 50 was when they managed 46 in a loss at VCU on Dec. 15, 2021.