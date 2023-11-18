Canadiens at Bruins: A familiar foe visits TD Garden

While the Bruins have not played since Tuesday, the rematch with the Canadiens starts a much busier stretch. Saturday is the first of five games in an eight-day span.

Before a 3-2 overtime loss in Montreal one week ago, the Bruins had been on a 10-game winning streak against the Canadiens — their second-longest active run against any opponent — dating to Nov. 5, 2019. The Bruins now have the chance to start a new streak.

Winger Milan Lucic was involved in an unidentified incident on Friday and will be taking a leave of absence from the Bruins, the team announced Saturday. Lucic has been on long-term injured reserve since October with an ankle injury, having appeared in only four games this season.

Jeremy Swayman will be in net for the Bruins. Puck drops at 7 p.m. on Causeway Street.

Here’s your preview:

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -275. Over/under: 6.0.

Canadiens

Season record: 7-8-2. vs. spread: 10-7. Over/under: 9-8.

Last 10 games: 3-6-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 5-5.

Bruins

Season record: 12-1-2. vs. spread: 10-5. Over/under: 5-10.

Last 10 games: 7-1-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 4-6.

Team statistics

Goals scored: Montreal 49, Boston 50

Goals allowed: Montreal 59, Boston 30

Power play: Montreal 20.6 percent, Boston 22.0 percent

Penalty minutes: Montreal 220, Boston 165

Penalty kill: Montreal 75.3 percent, Boston 91.2 percent

Faceoffs won: Montreal 52.5 percent, Boston 50.7 percent

Stat of the day: David Pastrnak’s 24 points are tied for third in the NHL despite playing fewer games than seven of the top 10 players in that category.

Notes: Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris will return after missing two games because of an upper-body injury. He’ll likely take the place of Arber Xhekaj, who exited Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury and is day to day ... Saturday marks a homecoming for Harris, a former Northeastern captain who hails from Haverhill. It will be his first NHL game at TD Garden ... The Canadiens (7-8-2) have earned four wins in overtime and another in a shootout, but a three-game losing streak since beating the Bruins has dropped them below .500 ... Bruins Danton Heinen, Brandon Carlo, Oskar Steen, and Hampus Lindholm scored their first goals of the season in a 5-2 win at Buffalo on Tuesday ... Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) rejoined practice Friday at Warrior Arena, donning a red, noncontact sweater. Coach Jim Montgomery noted Wednesday that he expects Grzelcyk to come off long-term injured reserve and play next Saturday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.