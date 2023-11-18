Inspired Bruins dominant again, gleefully dispatch Canadiens

Trent Frederic scored twice, and David Pastrnak collected three assists as the Bruins improved to 13-1-2 and erased the bitter memory of last week’s overtime loss in Montreal.

The current group of black-and-gold skaters were clearly inspired by the gesture, as they went about nearly raising the roof off the place in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Bruins invited some of their Big, Bad legends back to Boston Saturday night for some overdue banner raisings to the TD Garden rafters.

The Bruins completely controlled the play by outshooting Montreal, 44-22, and going 2 for 5 on the power play. Jeremy Swayman had another solid outing, making 20 saves to move to 7-0-1 on the season.

Advertisement

Pastrnak had the first quality chance, fielding a pass from Charlie McAvoy, but the winger’s laser was squashed by Jake Allen.

The Canadiens were awarded the first power play when Hampus Lindholm was whistled for holding, but only after Nick Suzuki threw his arms up and complained. It was about as late a call as you see in the NHL these days.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bruins had the best scoring chance, however, when Pavel Zacha, perhaps with some Bobby Orr highlights in his head, ragged the puck around before rifling one into Allen’s belly.

Mason Lohrei continued to flash his offensive flair and rushed through the Montreal defense and landed a shot that Allen kicked right to Pastrnak, but the winger couldn’t get wood on it as he was held by Jesse Ylonen.

The power-play expanded just 13 seconds later when Marchand was tripped, giving the hosts a 5-on-3 advantage.

The Bruins made it hurt when McAvoy and Marchand played hot potato before McAvoy went top shelf over Allen’s blocker for the 1-0 lead at 7:11.

Boston’s fourth line began buzzing midway through, with consecutive board hits by Oskar Steen, Jakub Lauko, and Johnny Beecher, preventing the Canadiens from getting out of their own end.

Advertisement

Brendan Gallagher had Montreal’s best opportunity over the first 20 minutes, but his breakaway wrister was shooed away by Swayman. Gallagher’s bid temporarily halted what had been a dozen dominant minutes by the Bruins.

Charlie Coyle restored order and helped the Bruins double their lead in the final minute of the period.

Moving calmly down the wing, Coyle curled and waited for help. He spotted the trailing Carlo, who ripped one from the blue line that Frederic re-directed past Allen for a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Zacha upped it to 3-0 at 5:18 of the second with a little help (well, a lot, actually) when his shot from the slot deflected off the stick of Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris, the former Northeastern captain, and past a helpless Allen.

The visitors finally broke through when Suzuki slipped a pass from behind the net to Juraj Slafkovsky, who one-timed it past Swayman at 13:04.

Frederic, fresh out of the box after serving a high sticking minor, restored the three-goal lead with his second of the night.

Again, it was set up by Coyle, who just helped kill the penalty. Coyle hit Frederic in stride and the big winger barreled down the wing and slid one through Allen’s five-hole for the 4-1 lead heading into the third period.

The win was capped in the third period by James van Riemsdyk, who backhanded home a power-play goal from his office in the crease to make it 5-1 at 5:39. Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic finished the night’s scoring by pushing a loose rebound behind Swayman with 4:31 to play.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.