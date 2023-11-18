Izzy Adams strikes first, Walpole field hockey makes one goal a winner to deny Andover a three-peat in Division 1

And the junior whiz was the one deliver that goal, connecting with 2 minutes left in the first quarter of Saturday’s Division 1 final at WPI’s Alumni Field, lifting top-seeded Walpole to a 1-0 victory over nemesis Andover, the two-time defending champion which had denied the Porkers in 2021 and 2022 by the same score.

It was Walpole’s first title since 2016, but 13th overall, second-most in state history behind Watertown (20).

“That first goal was a huge mental piece,” Walpole coach Jen Quinn said. “Instead of trying to dig it back out we decided to plug it in and move forward. It was nice to score first.”

Adams, who connected from the corner after collecting the ball at the stroke mark, said it was imperative that the Porkers score first against Andover (19-2).

“We’ve lost 1-0 the last few years,” she said. “So we knew then that we just had to keep possession of the ball and not let Andover get a chance to make a comeback because they are very good at that.”

While the goal late in the first quarter set the offensive tempo, it meant that the Porkers (21-1) would have to defend the score for a longer time. Senior Katie Colleran was up for the challenge, intercepting balls and blocked shooting lanes.

“I just feel comfortable enough to take those calls when I need to,” said Colleran. “And I trust my team because our defensive unit has worked together so well the whole year.”

Adams and Colleran were determined that the Porkers were not going to lose again.

“It is 100 percent redemption,” said Colleran. “I’ve been here for three years and we wanted the win so badly. And we finally got it for the girls that couldn’t get it before. Just so happy to do that.”

Izzy Adams was surrounded by her jubilant Walpole teammates after she scored with two minutes left in the first quarter in the Division 1 championship at WPI. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE