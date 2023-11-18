Joshua Kue’s penalty kick secures Division 3 boys’ soccer state title for Norwell with shootout win over Pembroke

Kue slotted the ball into the bottom right corner to secure a 5-4 advantage in the penalty shootout, lifting third-seeded Norwell to a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Pembroke in the Division 3 boys’ soccer state championship at Scituate High School. The Clippers (20-2-2) earned their second title in three years, their last coming in 2021.

But as he approached the spot with a chance to win the state title, Kue never second-guessed where he was going to shoot.

SCITUATE –– Joshua Kue had never scored on a penalty kick. The senior center back hadn’t even scored a goal since his sophomore year.

Prior to Kue’s walkup to the spot, Norwell coach Michael O’Dea pointed to his sleeve, a nod that Kue had “ice in his veins”.

“There’s always pressure, but once I saw my goalie save it, there was just this almost ‘Aha’ moment of ‘I can win this,’ " Kue said.

Junior Nolan McKenna set up Kue’s heroics, sprawling to his right to make a save on Pembroke’s fifth shooter, senior Thomas Halloran.

“I don’t second guess myself,” said McKenna. “I pick my side and I commit. I try to stay loose, commit to that side, and let the magic do.”

Kue provided the assist in regulation to equalize in the second half, lofting a free kick into the box and onto the foot of junior Gavin Blake, who buried it after entering as a substitute.

“He’s earned his starting spot and has been absolutely brilliant,” said O’Dea of Kue. “He’s had ice in his veins all year long. I’m so proud of that kid for his mentality. He’s an absolute warrior.”

Senior captains Alexander Bello, Ronan Blake, and Zachary Bello, junior Ronan Coffey, and Kue converted on their penalty kicks. Quinn Reilly scored a penalty kick in regulation for the Titans (18-3-1).

