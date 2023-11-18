Milan Lucic to take ‘indefinite leave’ from Bruins after incident, team says

Winger Milan Lucic was involved in an unidentified incident on Friday and will be taking a leave of absence from the Bruins, the team announced Saturday.
“The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” the Bruins said in a statement. “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”
The Bruins selected Lucic in the second round (No. 50) of the 2006 NHL Draft. He played his first game in a spoked-B sweater in 2007 and stayed with Boston until 2015. He was a member of the 2011 Stanley Cup team. From 2015-23, Lucic spent time with the Kings, Oilers, and Flames.
Lucic signed a 1-year, $1 million contract with the Bruins on July 1, a contract which includes an additional $500,000 in performance-based incentives.
Lucic has been on long-term injured reserve since October with an ankle injury, having appeared in only four games in his second go-round with the team.
Lucic was officially eligible to return Saturday against the Canadiens, but Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said earlier this week that the 35-year-old was behind in his rehab and that it was unlikely Lucic would see the ice.
