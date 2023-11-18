Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang share lead at LPGA finale with $2 million on the line

They were at 21-under 195, scoring so low that they already are within two shots of the tournament record with one round to go.

Yang had four birdies on her final six holes at Tiburon in Naples, Fla., for an 8-under-par 64. Hataoka set the pace early with five birdies in her first 11 holes and finished with a 65.

Nasa Hataoka had a strong start and Amy Yang had a hot finish, finishing with a share of the lead in the CME Group Tour Championship with 18 holes left and $2 million on the line.

“It does feel quite nervous being in contention, but I never thought like I have to follow the 9-under par yesterday, because golf you never know,” said Yang, who shot 63 on Friday. “But I did try my best just to stay like present, and when I decide to hit one shot and just commit to it and go for it.”

Hataoka was asked what it would take to win, knowing $2 million goes to the winner.

“Not to change anything,” she said. “My swing feels really comfortable . . . I think the best is to just concentrate on my round and just keep that out of my mind and just do my golf.”

Alison Lee, who came into the LPGA finale with a Ladies European Tour win and two runner-up finishes on the LPGA Tour, tried to keep pace. She managed only four birdies, three of them on the par 5s, and had to settle for a 68.

That still left her only three shots behind with so much riding on Sunday.

The 60 players who qualified for the final event of the LPGA Tour only have to win at Tiburon Golf Club to claim the $2 million prize, matching the richest in women’s golf equal to the US Women’s Open. Only six women have earned $2 million or more all season.

European — Matt Wallace of England made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole and didn’t stop until he birdied the rest of them, tying a European tour record with nine birdies in a row for a 12-under 60 that shot him into the lead in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

“That was fun,” Wallace said as he walked off the 18th green on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Even better was the 54-hole lead when Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and 36-hole leader Nicolai Hojgaard couldn’t catch him.

Wallace hit the ball so purely down the stretch that his final six birdie putts covered a total of 15 feet, 8 inches. He finished at 16-under 200 and led by one shot over Fleetwood and Hovland, who each had a 66.

PGA — Ludvig Aberg ran off four birdies and an eagle over a five-hole stretch on the back nine, not so much to pull away but just to keep pace. He had a 9-under 61 for a one-shot lead on an extraordinary day of low scoring in the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Mackenzie Hughes narrowly missed a putt for 59. Eric Cole flirted briefly with a sub-60 round. A half-dozen players had at least a share of the lead at some point.

“Stayed patient and luckily it paid off today,” Aberg said. “You get a lot of wedges on the back nine, and then 15′s a reachable par 5. I felt like I was striking the ball well. I was hitting the fairways, apart from 14, But other than that, I felt I was striking the ball well and kind of took advantage of a little bit easier conditions today.”

Aberg was at 20-under 192, one shot ahead of Cole (61) and two clear of Hughes (60).



