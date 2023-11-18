In a near-perfect effort, Marshfield shocks two-time defending Division 2 champion Catholic Memorial

The scoring started for the Rams on the game’s first play when Giovanni Joseph returned the opening kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown.

The Rams (9-2) are winners of nine straight and will play top-seeded King Philip (11-0) at Gillette Stadium in the state championship (time, TBA).

BRIDGEWATER — To pull off an improbable upset, you need to play near-perfect football. On Saturday afternoon, third-seeded Marshfield did just that as they shocked second-seeded Catholic Memorial, the two-time defending Division 2 champion, with a stunning 52-40 semifinal victory at Bridgewater-Raynham High.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with the lead changing hands five times.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy” said Marshfield coach Chris Arouca. “I didn’t think we’d score that many points, but I don’t know how many people thought we would.”

Marshfield junior running back Davin True was a workhorse in the first half, totaling 155 yards of offense and three touchdowns on scoring runs of 12, 1 and 2 yards. The final touchdown put the Rams ahead for good, 28-27, just before halftime.

“The linemen made a great push” said True. “They just made their blocks and did a fantastic job.”

In the second half, the Marshfield defense stiffened and held CM to only six points until the Knights, whose only offensive bright spot was the rushing effort of Lesean Sharp (180 yards, 1 TD), scored in the final minute, with the Rams in control of the game.

Jake Brilliant (38 yards of offense) carried the load in the second half, scoring twice on a 4-yard catch-and-run, and a 13-yard TD catch from junior quarterback Tor Maas that extended Marshfield’s lead to 45-33 with less than 10 minutes left in the game.

“Jake in the second half was awesome” said Arouca. “He’s a good football player.”

After Will Devine recovered a CM fumble, Marshfield slowed down the pace, eventually icing the game on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Maas to tight end Brady Crowley to put the Rams up, 52-33.

Division 4 State

Duxbury 19, Tewksbury 7 — On the final play Saturday, with the outcome already decided, senior captain Alex Barlow competed until quite literally the final second as though the score were tied.

A Tewksbury pass sent the ball to the 5-yard line, and Barlow came out of nowhere to make a textbook tackle at the 1 as time expired. It was a fitting end to the Dragons’ Division 4 semifinal triumph at Xaverian Brothers High in Westwood.

“That was the balloon popping at the end,” Barlow said. “We wore them down the whole game.”

Barlow racked up 16 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns and wreaked havoc defensively, helping the No. 1 Dragons (9-1) outlast the No. 4 Redmen (7-4), to punch their ticket to a return to Gillette Stadium for the third consecutive year for a Divsion 4 Super Bowl matchup against seventh-seed Scituate in the hopes of avenging a 2021 Super Bowl loss to the Sailors.

As a tune-up, Duxbury will host Division 2 Super Bowl-bound Marshfield on Thanksgiving Day..

“It always feels great, but the job’s not finished,” Barlow said. “We’ve got two more games left. We hope to win them and end our season how we want to.”

Duxbury quarterback Trevor Jones found Thomas Sheehan for a 22-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, then Barlow added a 24-yard scamper to extend the margin to 13-0.

Tewksbury answered on a 10-yard scurry from Tyler Barnes to slice the deficit to 13-7 at halftime. From there, the Duxbury defense, which has allowed just 13 total points this postseason, turned it up a notch.

Finn Carley, Rob Heppenstall, Barlow, and more helped keep in check Tewksbury QB Vincent Ciancio. Barlow added a 3-yard score with 4:13 remaining, as the Dragons advanced.

“It was just a gritty, grind-it-out type of game,” Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi said. “You’ve got to win those sometimes. It might be a little ugly, but you’ve got to come out with a victory. Our guys did it today.”

Division 7 State

Uxbridge 35, Clinton 15 — Behind a total of five combined touchdowns and 273 yards rushing from the LaChapelle brothers, Kellen and Camden, the top-seeded Spartans (11-0) cruised in their semifinal win at Shrewsbury High and seek its first state title in the Division 7 Super Bowl against sixth-seede Amesbury (9-1) at Gillette Stadium (TBD).

“It’s huge (for the program) 100 percent,” Uxbridge coach Matt Blood said. “This is what all the kids play for, all the coaches work for just to see the excitement around that we have worked for all season long.”

Senior quarterback Kellen LaChapelle rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns, and his younger brother, Camden, rushed for 180 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. “He’s a dynamic runner and is tough to tackle,” said Blood of Camden LaChapelle, who has taken on a more prominent role since Braedon Cammuso went down with an injury. “He makes good moves, good plays and he protects the ball.”

The Spartans set the tone early capitalizing on a Clinton fumble on the first play of the game. Camden LaChapelle got the scoring started with a 6-yard TD run to give Uxbridge a 7-0 lead not even two minutes into the game. The Gaels responded well to even the score on a 65-yard TD pass to Nathan Frisch that tied the game up at 7-7 on their next possession. After Clinton failed to capitalize after recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Uxbridge rattled off 28 unanswered points.

NEPSAC John Pappas Bowl

BB&N 63, Tabor 43 — Junior running back Bo MacCormack submitted an otherworldly performance for BB&N in the NEPSAC John Pappas Bowl at Tabor, running 40 times for 431 yards and eight touchdowns.

He also threw a 40-yard touchdown pass and recorded an interception to help the Knights (7-2) cement their first NEPSAC championship since 2018.

“I think he’s the best player in the state,” said BB&N coach Mike Willey. “The thing that sets him apart is his toughness, his leadership, his work ethic. There is no one that really compares to how hard and tough and as good a leader as he is. He is a special, special young man.”

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Willey said of BB&N’s NEPSAC title. “All of the seniors showed great leadership. They’re the reason we were able to come out with the victory.”

NEPSAC Joe Lang Bowl

Hamden Hall Country Day 35, Dexter Southfield 34 — Down by 1 point, Dexter Southfield elected to go for two after scoring their final touchdown with zero seconds on the clock. It was ruled just short, and the Hornets (9-0) won the Joe Lang Bowl and remained undefeated behind four total touchdowns for quarterback Charly Gublin (3 passing, 1 rushing).

Tyler Amaral reported from Bridgewater, Trevor Hass from Westwood, Ethan Winter from Shrewsbury,



