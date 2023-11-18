Quinten Post’s double-double rallies Boston College past Harvard for the Eagles’ first 4-0 start in 16 years

Chisom Okpara scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the first half to help the Crimson (4-1) take a 35-33 lead at intermission. Malik Mack added 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Post sank 8 of 18 shots with a 3-pointer for the unbeaten Eagles (4-0). Eight of Post’s rebounds came at the offensive end of the floor and he blocked five shots at the other end. Claudell Harris made four 3-pointers and scored 19. Jaeden Zackery pitched in with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Quinten Post had 20 points and 19 rebounds to power Boston College to a 73-64 victory over Harvard on Saturday.

Advertisement

Mack capped an 8-0 run to begin the second half with two free throws and a 3-pointer and Harvard led 43-33 with 17:20 left to play.

Harris answered with a 3-pointer, Post followed with a three-point play, and Harris added another 3 in a 13-0 run as the Eagles grabbed a 46-43 lead with 14:51 remaining. Mack sank two free throws to pull the Crimson even at 56 with 8:32 left, but Mason Madsen and Chas Kelley III had back-to-back baskets and the Eagles stayed in front from there.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Boston College has won its first four games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Harvard allowed 18 offensive rebounds, and was beaten on the boards, 48-38 overall.

“I thought it was a physical game. I thought our guys played really hard,” said Harvard coach Tommy Amaker. “It was a close game — much closer than even the final margin of victory for them. I was really pleased with the effort that our guys gave, but we were not tough enough on the backboard again.”

Harvard plays at Colgate on Wednesday before taking on Indiana next Sunday in Indianapolis.

“I think we have had a tremendous month of November thus far,” said Amaker. “We had a tough loss this afternoon, but overall when you think of the road games we have played and how we have played there are a lot of positives that we have seen with our team. There is a lot to be positive about though maybe not at this second.”