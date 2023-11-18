A steal and a score in overtime leads to Reading field hockey’s first state title

Preparing for overtime, Ava Goodwin and her Reading teammates were feeling the pressure. Norwood gained possession off the draw. But once the top-seeded Rockets (22-1) stole the ball and moved down the field, they never let go.

And 4 minutes, 23 seconds into the extra session, Goodwin potted the winner as Reading captured its first state title, 2-1, nudging past the second-seeded Mustangs (20-3) in the Division 2 championship game at WPI’s Alumni Field.

“We like to score first, and we didn’t, so I feel like our energy was kind of fading down,” said Goodwin, a senior forward. “But . . . we’re very conditioned, we’re very communicative, and we’re able to pass, so I started to feel a little more confident in the fact that we’re able to get it down [the field].”