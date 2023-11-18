Top seed Concord-Carlisle wears down Needham to capture Division 1 boys’ soccer state title

“Until the whistle blew, we didn’t really believe we were in a position to do this,” said Concord-Carlisle coach Ray Pavlik. “I’m just thrilled for the kids. These guys played their hearts out. Needham is an unbelievable club and we knew it was going to come down to who handled their opportunities.”

Relief because the top-seeded Patriots had spent the previous 80 minutes keeping Needham off the scoreboard, somehow turning away countless opportunities from a dynamic Rockets offense. And joy because that final whistle meant Concord-Carlisle was the Division 1 state champion thanks to a 2-0 win on Saturday night in front of thousands at Walpole High.

When the final whistle blew, Concord-Carlisle was overcome with relief and joy.

C-C struck in the sixth minute. Brady Poor sent a long throw into the box and Sean Fernandez-Davila stuck his head out, depositing a bouncing ball into the net. Poor, one of two All-Americans in the state, converted in the 67th minute when he curled a left-footed free kick around the defensive wall and into the top corner.

“That was definitely the knockout punch,” said Poor. “They have a great goalie but he was too far to the right so I knew I had to send it far post,”

In between the goals, the top two teams in the bracket wore each other down with physicality.

Needham, playing in its third state final in four years, nearly found the equalizer on many occasions. But two shots off the crossbar, three over the crossbar, and a number of free balls bouncing in front of the net were cleared by a defense led by Sean Trudeau and keeper Ben Wasserman. The Rockets (17-3-2) finished runner-up for the second straight year.

“We had a lot of opportunities and we were pressing them well,” said Needham coach Jimmy Odierna. “We had so many chances but we couldn’t get the goal in and they did.”

After the final whistle, Concord-Carlisle celebrated with hugs centered on Pavlik, who captured his sixth state title but the first in Division 1. The Patriots won five Division 2 crowns from 2006-17 under Pavlik, who started at his alma mater in 2002.

This team may be his best. Conconrd-Carlisle (20-0-1) allowed seven goals this season and trailed for nine minutes, in the first game of the season against Algonquin.

“It was an incredible season,” said Pavilk. “Something about these guys, they rise to the occasion. We played as a team tonight and just battled. I’m so happy for them.”

Division 2 State

Oliver Ames 1, Wakefield 0 (OT) — Joey Carney had a decision to make a week before the season; stick with his plan and join an MLS Next club or return to Oliver Ames for a final ride with his high school team. He chose the latter because he believed the Tigers could be back-to-back state champions.

Three months later, that belief paid off.

Carney scored the overtime winner for the Tigers, a drilled shot four minutes into the extra period, to power sixth-seeded Oliver Ames past No. 5 Wakefield, 1-0, Saturday at Manning Field in Lynn for its second straight Division 2 championship.

“I know later, the emotions will really settle in and I’ll know it’s finally over,” Carney said. “But to end on a note like this, you can’t get anything better.”

For the Tigers (19-3-1), it was their second straight overtime win following a 2-1 victory over Melrose in the semifinals. Carney assisted on that winning goal, but he did it all himself on Saturday.

The Bentley commit skipped past one defender on the outside and turned on the jets to accelerate past another. With a tight angle, he fired a low shot past Wakefield goalie Andrew Valley.

“Once I saw him get outside on the right for the first time all day, I was like ‘It’s over,’” Oliver Ames coach John Barata said. “Because we knew he was going to hit it. He’s a gift. Bentley is going to be so lucky to have him.”

Valley made eight first-half saves — two against Carney — to keep the Warriors (17-4-2) in the game early despite a lack of shots. But when the Warriors finally got a look in the second half, OA’s Diego Rivera cleared a shot from Jack Millward off the line to keep the game scoreless.

Barata credited Rivera along with Jackson Mercieri, Nick Babanikas, and Luke and Craig Churchill, for keeping Wakefield at bay.

“We were able to neutralize a few of their big threats and I thought that’s what the difference was,” Barata said.

Division 3 State

Norwell 2, Pembroke 1 (SO) –– Joshua Kue had never scored on a penalty kick. The senior center back hadn’t even scored a goal since his sophomore year.

But as he approached the spot with a chance to win the state title, Kue never second-guessed where he was going to shoot.

Kue slotted the ball into the bottom right corner to secure a 5-4 advantage in the penalty shootout, lifting third-seeded Norwell to a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Pembroke in the Division 3 boys’ soccer state championship at Scituate High School. The Clippers (20-2-2) earned their second title in three years, their last coming in 2021.

Prior to Kue’s walkup to the spot, Norwell coach Michael O’Dea pointed to his sleeve, a nod that Kue had “ice in his veins”.

“There’s always pressure, but once I saw my goalie save it, there was just this almost ‘Aha’ moment of ‘I can win this,’ ” Kue said.

Junior Nolan McKenna set up Kue’s heroics, sprawling to his right to make a save on Pembroke’s fifth shooter, senior Thomas Halloran.

“I don’t second guess myself,” said McKenna. “I pick my side and I commit. I try to stay loose, commit to that side, and let the magic do.”

Kue provided the assist in regulation to equalize in the second half, lofting a free kick into the box and onto the foot of junior Gavin Blake, who buried it after entering as a substitute.

“He’s earned his starting spot and has been absolutely brilliant,” said O’Dea of Kue. “He’s had ice in his veins all year long. I’m so proud of that kid for his mentality. He’s an absolute warrior.”

Senior captains Alexander Bello, Ronan Blake, and Zachary Bello, junior Ronan Coffey, and Kue converted on their penalty kicks. Quinn Reilly scored a penalty kick in regulation for the Titans (18-3-1).

Division 5 State

Westport 1, Douglas 0 (SO) — A potent offense helped the Westport boys’ soccer team roll to a league title, but its defense helped deliver a state title.

The eighth-seeded Wildcats captured the program’s first championship with a 4-2 edge in the shootout against No. 2 Douglas after the sides played to a scoreless draw over 110 minutes in the Division 5 state title game in Leominster.

Westport (22-0-1) scored on all four shots in the shootout, with junior Nyzaiah Pacheco securing the title, tucking his shot inside the right post.

“This feeling is unreal, like nothing else I’ve experienced,” said Pacheco. “Winning a championship with this team. We had an amazing run all season. We went undefeated. It’s just great to get that plaque and put that banner up on the wall.”

Douglas scored on its first two attempts, but Logan Hooper shot high and Will Quinlan converted to put Westport in front.

Westport goalie Noah Amaral dove to his right to deny Evan Wheeler, giving Pacheco the chance to clinch the victory. Amaral had an inkling Wheeler might try that direction.

Douglas defeated Bromfield in penalties in the semifinals and Amaral and the Wildcats were getting a live scouting report in a group chat.

“I just did my homework, and that’s what pays off at the end of the day,” said Amaral, who recorded four clean sheets during the playoffs. “You do your homework and take the extra time and give you those slight advantages and it paid off.”

Westport conceded eight goals during the season while scoring 104.

The two successful Douglas kicks in the shootout went in an opposite direction from the semifinals.

Chances were hard to come by over 80 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of sudden death.

Wheeler was denied by the crossbar in the 30th minute.

Ben Novo had Westport’s best chances, forcing Gavin Gualtieri to go down to make a solid save early in the second half, and then fend off a missile from outside the box in overtime.





Globe correspondents Mike Puzzanghera reported from Lynn, Cam Kerry from Scituate, and Keith Pearson from Leominster.







