UMass no match for unbeaten No. 25 Liberty, as Kaidon Salter posts 4 TDs in 49-25 win

The Flames (11-0) struck early, scoring on four straight first-half drives to take a 28-0 lead.

Salter averaged better than 20 yards per pass while completing 11 of 16. He tossed touchdowns of 13 and 5 yards to Austin Henderson, and scored on runs of 1 and 12 yards.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Kaidon Salter threw for 225 yards, rushed for 118 and accounted for four touchdowns Saturday as No. 25 Liberty defeated UMass, 49-25.

Taisun Phommachanh threw for 239 yards on 22-of-38 passing for UMass (3-8), but Liberty intercepted him twice. Preston Hodge had a 62-yard pick-six in the third quarter to give Liberty a 42-10 lead.

Gino Campiotti (5 catches, 84 yards) had two TD catches in the fourth quarter, 27 yards from Phommachanh and 30 yards from backup QB Ahmad Haston. Mark Pope was UMass’ leading receiver with 6 catches for 90 yards.

Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams ran 17 times for 92 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run for the Minutemen’s first score in the second quarter. Cameron Carson booted a 35-yard field goal to make it a 35-10 deficit at halftime.

Liberty running back Quinton Cooley, who ran for 102 yards on just 8 carries, broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter, bowling over a defender at the line of scrimmage, hurdling another as he entered the open field and running untouched down the sideline for a 21-point lead.

Liberty, which entered the game averaging a Bowl Subdivision-best 278 yards rushing per game, ran for 324.

The Minutemen, which had won its previous two games, have one more chance to reach the four-win mark for only the third time since they joined the FBS in 2012 — on Saturday when they host UConn.

With the result, the Flames set a program record for wins and can finish its first perfect regular season with a victory next week at UTEP. Liberty is poised to move up in the national polls after occupying the No. 25 spot for two weeks.

“What we’ve got to do is control what we can and keep winning and keep playing well and let the dominos fall,” Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell said when asked about the team’s ranking earlier in the week.