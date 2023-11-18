Yale beats Harvard in The Game to claim share of Ivy League title

Harvard, which had two punts blocked and an interception returned for a touchdown (negated by a holding penalty), was fortunate to only be trailing, 10-6, at halftime.

Harvard had locked up a share of the title by beating Penn in triple overtime in last weekend’s home finale. Yale kept its hopes alive by holding off Princeton in double overtime on the road.

NEW HAVEN — Yale’s football team rallied in the fourth quarter for the second year in a row to defeat Harvard, 23-18, Saturday afternoon at the Bowl and earn a share of its fourth Ivy League title in six years.

Yale, which got a 33-yard field goal from Jack Bosman near the end of the first quarter, made it 10-0 on a 5-yard pass from Nolan Grooms to Ryan Lindley with nine minutes to play in the second.

The Crimson offense, which had been stifled by an aggressive Bulldog defense, came alive just before intermission when Jaden Craig tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Neville.

After Yale increased its advantage to 17-6 on Nathan Denney’s 4-yard run in the third quarter, Craig answered with a 7-yard keeper just three seconds into the fourth quarter. But the conversion pass failed and the Bulldogs led, 17-12.

The Crimson’s aerial game had been unleashed and they took the lead on a 7-yard pass from Craig to Ledger Hatch with 10:45 to play.

But Yale capitalized on a Harvard fumble and Grooms threw a 12-yard scoring pass to David Pantelis to go up, 23-18, with 5:47 remaining.

