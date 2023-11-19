81-year-old woman hit by driver in Arlington crosswalk

An 81-year-old woman was injured Sunday afternoon after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in Arlington, officials said.
At around 1:45 p.m., Arlington police and firefighters responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Park and Wollaston avenues, according to a statement released by the Arlington Police Department. After an initial investigation, officials said that a Toyota Corolla had hit the woman as she walked across Park Avenue in a crosswalk.
The woman was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, according to the statement, which did not include her medical condition. The driver of the Corolla, a 79-year-old woman from Arlington, did not report any injuries. She remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.
Park Avenue was closed following the incident and reopened in the late afternoon. The crash remains under investigation by the Arlington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
No further information was immediately available.
