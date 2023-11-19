81-year-old woman hit by driver in Arlington crosswalk

An 81-year-old woman was injured Sunday afternoon after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in Arlington, officials said.

At around 1:45 p.m., Arlington police and firefighters responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Park and Wollaston avenues, according to a statement released by the Arlington Police Department. After an initial investigation, officials said that a Toyota Corolla had hit the woman as she walked across Park Avenue in a crosswalk.

The woman was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, according to the statement, which did not include her medical condition. The driver of the Corolla, a 79-year-old woman from Arlington, did not report any injuries. She remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.