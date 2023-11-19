Brothers are ready to join a family together

Elijah is sweet and very charming with a beautiful smile. Jeremiah is very loving. They both really enjoy spending time together, wrestling, and imaginary play. Elijah likes watching movies during his chill time and Jeremiah loves pizza.

Elijah attends an ABA center-based program that provides him the one-on-one support he needs to thrive and continues to make progress with the support of an IEP.

Like his brother, Jeremiah was originally enrolled in a center-based ABA program, however, he has recently enrolled in pre-school to develop and foster peer relationships. Both Elijah and Jeremiah are placed with the same foster family with whom they have established a strong relationship.

Elijah and Jeremiah would thrive with a loving and committed family of any constellation with older children in the home. They require a family experienced and equipped to support their special needs and willing to advocate for their education and care management.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.

