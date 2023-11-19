Centerville man charged with murder in 6-week-old baby’s death in 2021

A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2021 death of a 6-week-old infant on Cape Cod, according to the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office.
Randy Patterson-Gerber, of Centerville, was indicted by a grand jury in the Barnstable Superior Court for his role in the baby’s death in September 2021, District Attorney Robert J. Galibois said in a statement Sunday.
On or about Sept. 7, 2021, at approximately 10:25 a.m., Barnstable police received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive infant, Galibois said. Officers found the baby unresponsive, cool to the touch, and discolored, he said.
Emergency crews performed CPR on the infant en route to Cape Cod Hospital, Galibois said. The baby was then taken via MedFlight to a Boston-area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, he said.
The charges against Patterson-Gerber stem from the ongoing investigation, he said.
The case is under investigation by the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office’s unsolved homicide unit, Barnstable police, and Massachusetts State Police, Galibois said.
Patterson-Gerber is slated to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable Superior Court.
