Centerville man charged with murder in 6-week-old baby’s death in 2021

A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2021 death of a 6-week-old infant on Cape Cod, according to the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office.

Randy Patterson-Gerber, of Centerville, was indicted by a grand jury in the Barnstable Superior Court for his role in the baby’s death in September 2021, District Attorney Robert J. Galibois said in a statement Sunday.

On or about Sept. 7, 2021, at approximately 10:25 a.m., Barnstable police received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive infant, Galibois said. Officers found the baby unresponsive, cool to the touch, and discolored, he said.