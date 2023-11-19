It’s a chilly start to Thanksgiving week before rainstorm moves in

But before we get there, temperatures are going to be quite chilly to start the week readings below average during the day and at night. Monday will see lots of sunshine with highs only reaching around 40 degrees for a few hours in the afternoon. Temperatures will quickly fall in the evening hours and by Tuesday morning some areas will be in the teens, with most of the rest of the region in the 20s.

It’s a big travel week as we head into Thanksgiving and the weather is always an important factor. Whether it’s the kids heading home from college or just driving to friends and family to celebrate the holiday, the weather can impact all modes of travel. And this year it’s looking like Wednesday, always one of the busiest travel days, will coincide with some bad weather for us.

Tuesday morning features some of the coldest air so far this autumn. NOAA

While the weather will be dry here in the Northeast in the beginning of the week, those traveling far may see some rain or even snow. A storm system moving from the south and west will be accompanied by a swath of precipitation that will bring snow to the higher elevations.

The Monday map below shows most of the rain concentrated across the middle of the country. This storm system does not look big enough to cause any major travel delays, although travel could be tricky in places like Colorado, where it will be snowing.

Low pressure will be developing in Oklahoma early this week with rain and even some snow. NOAA

By Tuesday the storm system moves further east, bringing rain to the Gulf Coast and extending all the way to the Great Lakes. It won’t be steady rain in all these areas all the time, but this entire region has the risk for some showers. Some travelers may experience some slower traffic due to the wet roadways but that should be about the extent of the travel disruptions.

Tuesday morning a storm on the Illinois-Indiana border will bring rain and milder air ahead of it. NOAA

Then late Tuesday and Wednesday, the storm will impact New England. There will be enough cold air that the higher elevations of southern New England and parts far north could actually experience some snow. If you are traveling to the Berkshires or the higher elevations of New Hampshire and Maine, be aware that roads could become snow covered Tuesday evening and early Wednesday. The details on just how much the storm will impact the region will need to be ironed out in the next 24 hours or so.

A storm with snow (blue) and rain (green) presses through the northeast Tuesday night and Wednesday. COD Weather

Up to an inch of rain is possible. It’s been a dry 30-day period and you can see the precipitation deficit below, across much of New England. This is just short term as we’ve had so much water leading up to October and November.

Along with the rain, some strong wind is possible along the south coast early Wednesday. We will have to see if these winds are going to be strong enough to knock out power in the area.

It will be cold and blustery for Thanksgiving and the day after with temperatures at or a little bit below average. Look for readings in the 30s during the high school football games in the morning. Hand warmers and hats will be in order.

For planning purposes, the next chance of any precipitation comes late in the weekend. Of course, that is way too far into the future for any definitive forecast details.



