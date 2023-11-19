Man, 42, identified as victim of fatal Manchester, N.H., shooting

A 42-year-old man was identified Sunday as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Manchester, N.H., according to officials.
Carlos Rodriguez, of Manchester, died at Elliot Hospital in that city on Saturday, hours after police found him suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near 61 Lowell St., New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a statement.
At 1:12 a.m., Manchester police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lowell Street, and officers returned less than an hour later for a report of a shooting, the statement said. Officers found Rodriguez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the statement.
An autopsy determined that Rodriguez’s death was a homicide caused by the gunshot wounds, the statement said.
An investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events from the crash to the shooting. There are no indications of a specific threat to the public, according to the statement.
The investigation will also determine “whether the person who shot Mr. Rodriguez acted in self-defense,” the statement said.
Anyone with information about the series of events between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 and ask for the detective unit, the statement said.
