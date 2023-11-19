Man, 42, identified as victim of fatal Manchester, N.H., shooting

A 42-year-old man was identified Sunday as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Manchester, N.H., according to officials.

Carlos Rodriguez, of Manchester, died at Elliot Hospital in that city on Saturday, hours after police found him suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near 61 Lowell St., New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a statement.

At 1:12 a.m., Manchester police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lowell Street, and officers returned less than an hour later for a report of a shooting, the statement said. Officers found Rodriguez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the statement.