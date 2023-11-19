Needham residents told to avoid tap water after water main break

Officials warned residents in Needham not to drink or use tap water in a portion of the town after an “extremely large” water main break on Sunday night that also damaged a road, police said.

The pipe broke in the area of Frank Street, William Street, and Lynn Road, Needham police said in a statement on Facebook.

“The road is compromised in the area,” police said. “We are asking for people to avoid the area at this time as this will be a prolonged operation.”