Needham residents told to avoid tap water after water main break

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated November 19, 2023, 1 hour ago
Officials warned residents in Needham not to drink or use tap water in a portion of the town after an “extremely large” water main break on Sunday night that also damaged a road, police said.

The pipe broke in the area of Frank Street, William Street, and Lynn Road, Needham police said in a statement on Facebook.

“The road is compromised in the area,” police said. “We are asking for people to avoid the area at this time as this will be a prolonged operation.”

Needham police and fire officials said there was no further information available late Sunday night.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

