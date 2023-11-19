Needham residents told to avoid tap water after water main break

Officials warned residents in Needham not to drink or use tap water in a portion of the town after an “extremely large” water main break on Sunday night that also damaged a road, police said.
The pipe broke in the area of Frank Street, William Street, and Lynn Road, Needham police said in a statement on Facebook.
“The road is compromised in the area,” police said. “We are asking for people to avoid the area at this time as this will be a prolonged operation.”
Needham police and fire officials said there was no further information available late Sunday night.
‼️ IF YOU LIVE IN THE AREA, DO NOT DRINK OR USE THE WATER ‼️ There is an extremely large water main break in the area...Posted by Needham Police Department on Sunday, November 19, 2023
