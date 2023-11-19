Rockland man injured, Boston man arrested following stabbing

A 43-year-old Rockland man was injured and a 38-year-old Boston man was arrested following an alleged stabbing in Rockland on Sunday, officials said.
Justin Shenett is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, attempted murder, and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, according to a statement from the Rockland Police Department.
Shenett was denied bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court, according to the statement. It was unclear Sunday whether he had retained a lawyer to represent him.
Shortly after noon, police responded to a report of a stabbing at 115 John Dunn Drive and arrived to find the victim, a 43-year-old resident of the town whose name was not released, suffering from a stab wound to the torso, police said.
The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth for further treatment of his injuries. Shenett was taken into custody at the scene, according to the statement.
No further information was immediately available Sunday.
