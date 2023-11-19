Rockland man injured, Boston man arrested following stabbing

A 43-year-old Rockland man was injured and a 38-year-old Boston man was arrested following an alleged stabbing in Rockland on Sunday, officials said.

Justin Shenett is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, attempted murder, and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, according to a statement from the Rockland Police Department.

Shenett was denied bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court, according to the statement. It was unclear Sunday whether he had retained a lawyer to represent him.