Great program customizing wheelchairs — now expand it

I was fascinated to read the story about the Assistive Technology Centers in last Sunday’s Globe (“ ‘I could not live without them’: Meet the the local ‘MacGyvers’ customizing equipment for people with disabilities,” Metro). What a terrific program! Then I noticed that it is available only to people with developmental disabilities. In other words, people with similar needs but different underlying conditions are unable to take advantage of the centers’ offerings.

My disabled son, who rides a manual wheelchair, would benefit greatly from the centers’ help. It is tragically unfortunate that assistance for people with disabilities is frequently limited to particular medical or developmental conditions. It would be so much better if that assistance were based on a person’s actual needs rather than their medical diagnosis.