Amy Yang captures LPGA finale and cashes in on $2 million

“I was so nervous down the stretch,” Yang said. “But I try to tell myself: ‘I can do this. I can do this.’ I’m so happy I made it.”

Yang birdied her last two holes for a 6-under-par 66 to win the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., and claim the $2 million prize, matching the largest in women’s golf.

The victory was her fifth on the LPGA Tour, the previous four coming in Asia.

Yang holed out for eagle on the 13th fairway to overcome an early three-shot deficit, and then she let Nasa Hataoka make the mistakes in crucial moments down the stretch. All 60 players who qualified for the season finale only had to win to become the Race to CME Globe champion.

Yang finished in style, making a 10-foot birdie putt. The 34-year-old from South Korea dropped her putter and cupped both hands over her face as a half-dozen players charged onto the green and soaked her with so much bubbly she wrapped a towel on her shoulders as she went to sign her card.

“I always want to win the first one in the US,” said Yang, who won her first LPGA title in South Korea and three others in Thailand. “It’s a great honor to have my first victory here.”

Hataoka closed with a 69 and Alison Lee had a 66 to tie for second. Lee was never closer than two shots along the back nine at Tiburon Golf Club. Lee, still winless on the LPGA Tour, closed her season with three runner-up finishes on the LPGA and a victory in Saudi Arabia on the Ladies European Tour.

“I put up a good fight today, did everything I could to put some pressure on the two girls,” Lee said. “Amy had a phenomenal round. Once she made her eagle on 13, I think that really turned the course of the whole entire day for her.”

Yang trailed by three shots through six holes of the final round when she charged back into the mix with three birdies over a four-hole stretch. The pivotal shot was holing out her approach on the par-4 13th, the ball landing near the pin and then spinning back about 6 feet into the cup.

PGA — Ludvig Aberg added to his astonishing second half of the year when he closed with a second straight 9-under 61 to win the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga., by four strokes.

It is his first PGA Tour title to go along with a European tour victory and a winning debut in the Ryder Cup.

European — Nicolai Hojgaard claimed the biggest title of his career after running off five straight birdies down the stretch to win the season-ending World Tour Championship by two strokes in Dubai.

The 22-year-old Dane delivered a clinic in iron play to set up close-range birdies from Nos. 13-17, shoot 8-under 64, and end the finale to the European men’s tour 21 under.

. . .

TV analyst Paul Azinger and NBC will part ways after five years as their current contract ends, according to a statement from Azinger’s manager.

Azinger chose not to discuss specifics as to why another contract wasn’t done, only to say Sunday that it was a mixture of disappointment and surprise.