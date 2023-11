Best of 60 senior field hockey all-star rosters for Sunday at Nashoba Regional

The state field hockey coaches’ Best of 60 senior all-star games are scheduled for Sunday at Nashoba Regional in Bolton, with Team Neon Orange vs. Team Dark Green at 10 a.m., followed by Team Neon Green vs. Team Navy at 11:30.

The rosters:

Team Neon Orange: F Molly Driscoll (Watertown), B Aislyn Devaney (Watertown), F Kaitlyn Trudeau (Franklin Tech), F Karissa Albin (Somerset Berkley), MF Cat Kokowski (Franklin County Tech), B Kylie Casey (Quabbin), GK Juliana Stanger (Quabbin), B Sophia Creegan (Central Catholic), MF Ella Costa (Gloucester), MF Kate O’Connor (Minnechaug), B Ainsley Sheehan (Minnechaug), B Mary Woytowicz, B Lily Samoska (Hingham), MF Lindsay Rogers (Norwood), F Abigail Lenart (North Middlesex).