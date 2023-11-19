Coach Mike Vrabel is well aware of speculation regarding his job security with 3-7 Titans

And now, following a 34-14 drubbing by the Jaguars on Sunday at Jacksonville, they’ve lost three straight against their AFC South rivals for the first time in nearly two decades.

The Titans have lost 14 of their past 17 games, including nine in a row on the road.

Little has gone right for Vrabel in the past year, regardless of who’s playing quarterback. But the Titans coach insists he’s more concerned with getting his team to perform better — home or away — than his future with the franchise.

“I don’t try to concern myself with that,” Vrabel said. “I really am focused on these players. I hurt for them. I played 14 years, won some games, won some championships. I am frustrated for players. I am disappointed for players. I want them to have success. I know how hard they work and what they put into it.

“My focus is on coaching this team and trying to get these guys to understand that there’s a fine line in this league of winning and losing and find a way to get a win. That’s what I’m focused on. I’ll let you guys fire me each week or not fire me.”

The Titans (3-7), coming off a 14-point loss at Tampa Bay a week earlier, were completely outmatched against the Jaguars (7-3). Tennessee managed 235 yards on 38 plays — with most of that yardage coming with the game out of reach — and fell to 0-6 on the road this season. They have failed to score more than 16 points in any of those games outside Nashville.

The Jaguars scored on five consecutive possessions to take a 27-0 lead. Rookie Will Levis answered with a trick play touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins, but it was too little, too late.

“When you lose, nobody did enough,” Vrabel said. “We’re not going to have that mentality of, ‘Well, this guy played good, but we lost.’ We’re trying to create a culture and an environment that when you lose, everyone has to be better.”

Bills’ Rapp suffers neck injury in collision

Bills safety Taylor Rapp was moving his hands as he was loaded onto an ambulance after sustaining a neck injury late in the first half of a 32-6 win over the visiting Jets.

Rapp was hurt when he and teammate Taron Johnson both struck running back Breece Hall in the open field. Johnson went down immediately, while Rapp stumbled back about 10 yards before collapsing to his knees.

Rapp came in from Hall’s right, and appeared to hit the running back with the side of his head and shoulder. Play was delayed for about 10 minutes while trainers attended to Rapp.

Johnson, meanwhile, was able to get up and jog to the locker room. The Bills announced Johnson had a concussion and said neither player would return.

Dolphins’ Achane hurt in return from IR

Rookie running back De’Von Achane, who was back with the Dolphins for their 20-13 victory against the visiting Raiders after missing the past four games with a knee injury, exited after Miami’s second drive with a knee injury and did not return.

Achane ran for 460 yards on 38 carries (12.1-yard average) in four games before going on injured reserve. Against Las Vegas, he had one carry for 1 yard before departing.

Angry times in Washington ends in ejections

Giants safety Xavier McKinney shoved Commanders quarterback Sam Howell out of bounds after officials had signaled a touchdown on his 7-yard run in the second quarter of New York’s 31-19 win over host Washington. That set off a melee in the corner, leading to the ejections of Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel.

Cowboys to add Johnson to ring of honor

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said former coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the franchise’s ring of honor Dec. 30 when they host the Lions. Jones made the announcement on FOX, where the Hall of Fame coach who won back-to-back Super Bowls (1992-93) with the Cowboys works as an analyst, prior to Dallas’s 33-10 win over the Panthers.

Detroit fans (un)welcome Goodell

Commissioner Roger Goodell attended the Lions’ 31-26 win over the Bears in Detroit and was booed when introduced to the crowd by the public-address announcer during a timeout.