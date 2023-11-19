EMass football: BB&N’s Bo MacCormack runs for 441 yards, 8 TDs to power Players of the Week

Mike O’Connor, Xaverian — When starting running back Denzil Pierre went down with an ankle injury, O’Connor stepped in and carried 25 times for 187 yards to pace the Hawks in a 20-17 win over Needham.

Mason McSweeney, St. John’s Prep — The senior caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first half, then helped seal a 35-7 win over Andover with two sacks in the second half to propel the Eagles back to the Super Bowl.

Aidan Williams, Needham — The 6-foot-2-inch, 215-pound linebacker continued to lead a stout Needham defense that held Xaverian without a rushing touchdown in a low-scoring state semifinal.

Division 2

Tommy McLeish and Drew Laplante, King Philip — McLeish, a senior quarterback, completed 7 of 10 passes for 142 yards, including TDs of 23 and 63 yards in a 41-21 semifinal win over Barnstable. In addition to recovering a fumble on defense, junior Laplante anchored the Warriors’ ground game with 104 yards on 11 carries, including scores of 1 and 25 yards.

Jake Brilliant and Davin True, Marshfield — Brilliant, a junior, reeled in TD catches of 4 and 13 yards in the second half to help the Rams pull away for a 52-40 semifinal victory over two-time defending state champion Catholic Memorial. His classmate, True, set the tone with 155 yards of offense and rushing touchdowns of 12, 1 and 2 yards in the first half.

Division 3

Jamal Abdal-Khallaq and Noah Mackenzie, Walpole — The dynamic senior duo propelled the Timberwolves to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2008 with a 45-35 win over Milford. Mackenzie threw for 298 yards and four scores — three of them to Abdal-Khallaq, who caught six passes for 204 yards.

Patrick Miller and Ronan Sammon, Milton — Sammon, a senior receiver, caught six passes for 124 yards and two scores from his classmate Miller, who threw three touchdowns in a 37-14 triumph over Westfield to return to a second consecutive Super Bowl.

Division 4

Alex Barlow, Duxbury — Barlow, a senior captain, totaled 16 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, helping the No. 1 Dragons outlast No. 4 Tewksbury, 19-7, in a semifinal.

Charlie Murphy, Scituate — The junior defensive end racked up 10 tackles and two sacks, powering the No. 7 Sailors to a 20-10 triumph over No. 6 Grafton.

Division 5

Ben Angelini, Foxborough — The sophomore had 26 carries for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 42-12 semifinal victory over Shawsheen.

Ben Scalzi, Hanover — The senior completed 14 of 20 passes for 220 yards and three TDs in a 27-24 semifinal victory over Danvers.

Division 6

Justin Marques, Fairhaven — The Blue Devils rushed for 435 yards in the 40-37 win over Hudson, with the junior leading the way with 233 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries.

Devante Ozuna, Salem — The senior churned out 223 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns as the Witches earned their first Super Bowl berth since 1999 with a 38-14 win over Stoneham. He had two receptions, both going for scores, for 134 yards, and added 89 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Defensively, he had a fumble recovery in the second quarter that set up a touchdown.

Division 7

Caiden Montas, Blue Hills — The senior running back recorded four touchdowns and 91 yards on just 10 carries for the Warriors as they punched their ticket to the MVADA Small Finals with a 54-12 victory over Smith Vocational.

Michael Sanchez, Amesbury — While his twin brother Max continued his stellar playoff run, Michael shined with a 67-yard rushing touchdown, three 2-point conversions, an interception, a pass breakup, and six total tackles for the sixth-seeded Red Hawks. After a 48-28 upset victory over second-seeded Cohasset, Amesbury will make its first Super Bowl appearance since 2008.

Division 8

Jameson Helms, Carver — In a 44-0 semifinal victory over previously unbeaten Hoosac Valley to secure the program’s first Super Bowl appearance since 2000, the senior back (10 carries, 76 yards) scored three touchdowns and had an interception.

Preps

Michael Landolfi, Lawrence Academy — The standout quarterback from Hanover hurled three touchdown passes, highlighted by a 73-yard pitch-and-catch with Malcolm Mason to put the game on ice and win the Kevin MacDonald Bowl in a 28-15 victory over St. Paul’s (N.H.).

Bo MacCormack, BB&N — The junior from Westford put together the most impressive performance in the state this season, compiling 40 carries into 431 yards and eight touchdowns in a 63-43 victory over host Tabor in the John Papas Bowl. MacCormack also threw for a touchdown, and added an interception and nine tackles from his linebacker spot.

Max Stevelman and Amir Lindsey, Rivers — Stevelman, a senior slinger, tossed five touchdowns and connected with his favorite target, classmate Lindsey, for scores of 58, 59, and 70 yards as the Red Wings cruised to a 42-20 triumph against Pingree in the Bob Souza Bowl.

Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed.