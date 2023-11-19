EMass football: Thrilling semifinals set Super Bowl matchups, change Top 20

Marshfield pulled off a huge upset of Catholic Memorial to reach the D2 final, and Walpole continued its storied run with a victory over Milford in the D3 semifinals. Hanover and Foxborough held serve to reach the D5 Super Bowl, and Scituate will meet Duxbury in the D4 Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

The Super Bowl matchups are set following an exciting weekend of state semifinals.

Of course, No. 2 Xaverian hosts top-seeded St. John’s Prep on Thanksgiving before the D1 powers meet in the Super Bowl the following week. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

(As of Nov. 20, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.)