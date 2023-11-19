Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence bounce back in offensive show against Titans

Jacksonville scored on five consecutive possessions and finished with 389 yards. The game would have been more lopsided had Lawrence and Co. not had to settle for two red zone field goals.

Ridley finished with seven catches for 103 yards, finding the end zone twice for the first time with the Jaguars (7-3). Lawrence also ran for two scores for the first time in his three NFL seasons, becoming the first player in franchise history with two TD passes and two rushing scores in the same game.

Trevor Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns, including two perfectly thrown passes to Calvin Ridley, and the Jacksonville Jaguars followed their worst loss of the season with a 34-14 home drubbing of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

It was a much-needed performance for a team that had lost three of four at home and was embarrassed by San Francisco a week earlier.

Tennessee (3-7) had been looking for a similar rebound. Instead, the Titans encountered more road woes in their return to the Sunshine State.

Coach Mike Vrabel’s team, coming off a 14-point loss at Tampa Bay, fell to 0-6 away from home. The Titans have yet to top 16 points on the road.

Rookie Will Levis connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a 43-yard score — the play came after a questionable roughing the passer penalty — in the third quarter and found two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for a 2-yard score in the fourth.

Levis completed 13 of 17 passes for 158 yards. Both TD passes included a little trickery. Derrick Henry took a direct snap, handed to a receiver, who pitched to Levis, who then found Hopkins deep. Simmons slipped out into the flat after lining up as a fullback, a play that worked earlier with him blocking for Henry.

Levis was sacked twice and lost a fumble.

Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes for 262 yards, finishing with the fourth-best passer rating (119.5) of his career after the third-lowest outing against the 49ers.

Texans 21, Cardinals 16 — Standout rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns, and Houston (6-4) overcame his season-high three interceptions to double its win total from last season. It didn’t score after halftime, however, and Arizona (2-9) had a chance to win late: Kyler Murray threw a deep pass on fourth-and-8 that was intended for Marquise Brown, but Steven Nelson batted it down with 35 seconds left. Houston rookie Tank Dell had a season-high 149 yards on eight receptions and set a franchise rookie record with his sixth touchdown catch. Murray threw for 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second game back after recovering from a torn ACL. He also rushed for 51 yards and a score.

Lions 31, Bears 26 — David Montgomery’s go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left against his former team lifted Detroit (8-2), which overcame four turnovers, including Jared Goff’s season-high three interceptions, and a 12-point deficit over the last 3:06. Detroit has its best record through 10 games since 1962 after Chicago (3-8) blew chances to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two years. Justin Fields mostly played well in his first game in a month, but slightly overthrew Tyler Scott on a deep pass late in the game. He also fumbled on his last snap when Aidan Hutchinson sacked him and the football went out of the end zone for a safety. Down, 26-14, the Lions cut their deficit on Goff’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams, then drove down the field easily on the winning drive.

Cowboys 33, Panthers 10 — Dak Prescott threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns in Charlotte, N.C., DaRon Bland tied an NFL record with his fourth pick-6 of the season, and Dallas (7-3) sacked Bryce Young seven times in an easy victory. Tony Pollard ran for 61 yards and a touchdown, and CeeDee Lamb found the end zone again in front of a predominantly pro-Cowboys crowd. Young was 16 of 29 for 123 yards, and the No. 1 draft pick threw the third pick-6 of his rookie season and also fumbled. Bland made a diving interception near the sideline in the fourth quarter, got up, and raced 31 yards for a touchdown for a 30-10 lead. He tied a record shared by Philadelphia’s Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City’s Jim Kearney (1972), and Houston’s Ken Houston (1972).

Giants 31, Commanders 19 — In Landover, Md., Sam Howell threw three interceptions among six Washington turnovers as the Commanders (4-7) lost to the Giants (3-8) for the second time this season. This time, it was to undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, who completed 18 of 26 passes for 246 yards and three TD passes — two to Saquon Barkley, one to Darius Slayton — despite being sacked nine times. New York, which hosts the Patriots next Sunday, rushed for zero yards in the first half. Favored by more than a touchdown, the Commanders fumbled in nearly every possible way: Logan Thomas after a catch, Byron Pringle on a kickoff return, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. on a run. Inexplicable picks by Howell came in the first and fourth quarters as Washington lost its seventh of nine following a 2-0 start.

Packers 23, Chargers 20 — Jordan Love threw for 322 yards and found Romeo Doubs for a 24-yard touchdown with 2:33 left for host Green Bay (4-6), becoming the first Packer to throw for more than 300 yards since Aaron Rodgers on Dec. 12, 2021. Love’s other touchdown pass was an 11-yarder to Christian Watson with 4 seconds left in the third quarter. Los Angeles (4-6) suffered a major blow when star edge rusher Joey Bosa was carted off the field with a foot injury on the game’s opening series, then lost another close one after it mustered just six points on its first three trips inside the 10-yard line. Justin Herbert threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen on third-and-9 to give the Chargers a 20-16 lead with 5:24 remaining.