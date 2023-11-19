Kristaps Porzingis dominates inside and Celtics survive undermanned Grizzlies

He was 5 for 6 from the field in the opening quarter, with 12 points and six rebounds. Some of those post-ups came against the 6-foot-5-inch Desmond Bane, who certainly got his revenge at the other end of the court.

The Celtics found a rhythm early by seeking mismatches in pick-and-rolls with Porzingis, who finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. As the Grizzlies switched on screens and left a smaller defender trying to muscle Porzingis out of the paint, Porzingis either overpowered him or easily shot over him.

Jayson Tatum hit a cutting Kristaps Porzingis, who threw down the winning dunk, then ended the game with his sixth block of the night in a 102-100 Celtics win over the Grizzlies in Memphis on Sunday night.

Advertisement

One of the few main rotation players still available for Memphis, Bane put an early jolt into the crowd with back-to-back 3-pointers and finished the first quarter with 13 points. The Grizzlies held a 27-26 lead, but considering the Celtics committed four turnovers, did not force any, and made just 1 of 7 3-pointers, the situation was not very alarming.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Boston got another lift from its improving bench in the second period, with Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser leading the way. Pritchard was in command of the offense, whether drilling a tough step-back jumper or feeding Al Horford in the post for a layup.

Hauser, meanwhile, continued his scorching start from beyond the arc, with teams somehow not treating him like the dangerous shooter he has become. He started the game by hitting four 3-pointers in a row, helping Boston stretch its first-half advantage to as many as 10 points.

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday got his latest assignment on an opposing big man and flustered Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. on several possessions. But Boston struggled to keep Memphis off the glass. With Santi Aldama, who had 17 first-half points, leading the surge, Memphis tallied 13 second-chance points, pulling within 56-53 at halftime.

Advertisement

Tatum, who made just 1 of 11 3-pointers in Friday’s win over the Raptors, did not attempt a shot from beyond the arc in the first half. Boston’s other starters combined to go 0 for 6.

Mazzulla has talked often this season about how important it will be for Derrick White to play with aggression. He had a quiet opening half, and Mazzulla seemed determined to get him rolling in the third.

The team ran a play for him in the opening minute, and he constantly looked for driving lanes while playing the entire period. Mazzulla truly gave him the keys to the offense. In a rare move, Tatum, Brown, and Holiday all sat for the final 7 minutes, 10 seconds of the third, while White played the entire period. White finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block, but took just nine shots in 34 minutes.

Boston played Memphis even over that stretch and took a 79-76 lead to the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.