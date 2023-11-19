See the best photos from high school state championship season

Another thrilling high school championship season wrapped up for most fall athletes this weekend, with trophies handed out in field hockey, soccer, volleyball, and cross-country.
Globe photographers were on site all over the state capturing the highs, lows, and everything in between. Here are some of the best shots from a thrilling weekend.
Norwell took down Hanover in the Division 3 girls’ soccer final, thanks to a winner from sophomore Anja Johnson.
Natick won its second Division 1 girls’ soccer title to cap off a dominant season, shutting out Bishop Feehan in the championship game.
Notre Dame (Hingham) star Sydney Comeau capped off her high school career in style with a late winner to lift the Cougars to a Division 2 state championship.
Dillon Reilly scored the only goal as Lynnfield took down Monomoy to win the Division 4 boys’ soccer state title.
Concord-Carlisle shut down Needham in Division 1, and goals from Sean Fernandez-Davila and Brady Poor were enough to claim the trophy.
Joey Carney’s overtime winner gave Oliver Ames its second consecutive Division 2 boys’ soccer title.
Norwell topped Pembroke in a dramatic penalty shootout in Division 3, making it a soccer state title sweep for the Clippers after the girls did the same.
Izzy Adams scored the only goal as Walpole denied Andover a three-peat in Division 1 and returned to the top of Massachusetts field hockey for the first time since 2016.
Ava Goodwin fired home the winner to give Reading its first field hockey state title in an overtime thriller in Division 2.
Watertown was pushed to the brink — and scored against — for the first time this season, but the Raiders rallied to scrape by Newburyport and claim another Division 3 state title.
Jojo Wang saved her very best for last, with a career-high 11 kills — including the match-winner — as Newton North outlasted Barnstable in a five-set thriller to claim the Division 1 girls’ volleyball title.
Quinn Anderson was unstoppable in her final high school match, slamming 19 kills as Westborough swept Canton in three sets to take the Division 2 state title.
Ipswich needed all five sets to dispatch Bellingham, but the top-seeded Tigers cemented their volleyball dynasty with a third straight title in Division 4.
Weston swept top-seeded Medfield in stunning fashion in Division 3, with sophomore setter Riley Huml setting the pace for an unstoppable Wildcat attack.
It was no surprise that nobody could hang with Westford Academy Paul Bergeron, as the Stanford commit dominated the Division 1 boys race at the MIAA Meet of Champions.
Nashoba’s Adam Balewicz was even more dominant in Division 2, finishing 31 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.
It was a tight race between the top girls in Division 2, but Holliston junior Maggie Kuchman kicked away from Marblehead’s Marri O’Connell to take the individual title.
Pentucket’s Kaylie Dalgar outkicked West Bridgewater’s Ella Dunbury to win the Division 3 girls race, while Bromfield claimed the team title.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.