High Schools

See the best photos from high school state championship season

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated November 19, 2023, 1 hour ago
Norwell players rushed to celebrate with goalie Belle Pettit, while one Hanover player absorbs the defeat in the Division 3 girls' soccer state championship game.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Another thrilling high school championship season wrapped up for most fall athletes this weekend, with trophies handed out in field hockey, soccer, volleyball, and cross-country.

Globe photographers were on site all over the state capturing the highs, lows, and everything in between. Here are some of the best shots from a thrilling weekend.

The Division 3 girls' soccer final ended in triumph for Norwell...Barry Chin/Globe Staff
... and in heartbreak for Hanover.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Norwell took down Hanover in the Division 3 girls’ soccer final, thanks to a winner from sophomore Anja Johnson.

It was jubilant celebrations for Natick after taking the lead in the Division 1 girls' soccer final.Glenn Osmundson

Natick won its second Division 1 girls’ soccer title to cap off a dominant season, shutting out Bishop Feehan in the championship game.

The girls from Notre Dame (Hingham) celebrated with their fans after taking down Mansfield to win it all in Division 2.Laurie Swope

Notre Dame (Hingham) star Sydney Comeau capped off her high school career in style with a late winner to lift the Cougars to a Division 2 state championship.

Lynnfield’s Dillon Reilly celebrates his championship-winning goal against Monomoy.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Dillon Reilly scored the only goal as Lynnfield took down Monomoy to win the Division 4 boys’ soccer state title.

Sean Fernandez-Davila (left) gave Concord-Carlisle an early lead that it wouldn't relinquish in the Division 1 title game.Glenn Osmundson

Concord-Carlisle shut down Needham in Division 1, and goals from Sean Fernandez-Davila and Brady Poor were enough to claim the trophy.

After reaching the top of the Division 2, the boys from Oliver Ames had a little more climbing to do to reach their supporters.Laurie Swope

Joey Carney’s overtime winner gave Oliver Ames its second consecutive Division 2 boys’ soccer title.

Nolan McKenna's save gave Norwell the advantage in the shootout ...Barry Chin/Globe Staff
... and Joshua Kue won it for the Clippers.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Norwell topped Pembroke in a dramatic penalty shootout in Division 3, making it a soccer state title sweep for the Clippers after the girls did the same.

Walpole High’s Katie Colleran, left, and Kerin Birch run the MIAA championship trophy to their fans after defeating Andover High 1-0 in the MIAA Div. 1 state finals field hockey game Saturday, Nov. 18 in Worcester.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Izzy Adams scored the only goal as Walpole denied Andover a three-peat in Division 1 and returned to the top of Massachusetts field hockey for the first time since 2016.

Ava Goodwin swept home the winner for Reading to seal the Rockets' first field hockey state title.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE
Norwood's Ava Hines (right) felt the sting of an overtime defeat in the Division 2 championship game.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Ava Goodwin fired home the winner to give Reading its first field hockey state title in an overtime thriller in Division 2.

Newburyport gave Molly Driscoll and Watertown its toughest test of the season in Division 3...MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE
... but it wasn't enough to keep Watertown from claiming a state-record 21st field hockey championship.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Watertown was pushed to the brink — and scored against — for the first time this season, but the Raiders rallied to scrape by Newburyport and claim another Division 3 state title.

Jojo Wang's match-ending kill put away Barnstable in a five-set thriller in Division 1.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe
Newton North’s (left-to-right) Chloe Lee, Katelin Simmons, Alexa Marucci, and Lucy Pernisie hoist the trophy.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Jojo Wang saved her very best for last, with a career-high 11 kills — including the match-winner — as Newton North outlasted Barnstable in a five-set thriller to claim the Division 1 girls’ volleyball title.

Westborough's Quinn Anderson had her eyes firmly on the prize — the Division 2 girls' volleyball state championship trophy.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Quinn Anderson was unstoppable in her final high school match, slamming 19 kills as Westborough swept Canton in three sets to take the Division 2 state title.

Ipswich’s Clara Dos Santos sang the national anthem before the Division 4 title game.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe
Ipswich libero Emily Hannibal was ecstatic as the clinching point drew near in a marathon five-setter.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe
Claire Buletza holds the state championship trophy aloft after Ipswich claimed its third straight title.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Ipswich needed all five sets to dispatch Bellingham, but the top-seeded Tigers cemented their volleyball dynasty with a third straight title in Division 4.

Weston’s Fielding Mayhugh parades the Division 3 championship trophy around the court after a sweep of top-seeded Medfield.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Weston swept top-seeded Medfield in stunning fashion in Division 3, with sophomore setter Riley Huml setting the pace for an unstoppable Wildcat attack.

Paul Bergeron soaks in the victory in the Division 1 boys race at MIAA's Meet of Champions.Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

It was no surprise that nobody could hang with Westford Academy Paul Bergeron, as the Stanford commit dominated the Division 1 boys race at the MIAA Meet of Champions.

Nashoba's Adam Balewicz cruised to the win in the Division 2 boys race at the MIAA Meet of Champions...Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe
... leaving a trail of exhausted runners-up in his wake.Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Nashoba’s Adam Balewicz was even more dominant in Division 2, finishing 31 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.

The setting sun peeked through the trees at Fort Devens as the lead pack of the Division 2 girls' race sped by at the MIAA Meet of Champions.Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

It was a tight race between the top girls in Division 2, but Holliston junior Maggie Kuchman kicked away from Marblehead’s Marri O’Connell to take the individual title.

Pentucket's Kaylie Dalgar embraces her parents, Ally and Steve, after winning the Division 3 girls race.Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Pentucket’s Kaylie Dalgar outkicked West Bridgewater’s Ella Dunbury to win the Division 3 girls race, while Bromfield claimed the team title.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.