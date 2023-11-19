Miami’s defense carries day for a change, as Dolphins hold off Raiders

Tua Tagovailoa was 28 of 39 with 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Miami. He also lost his third fumble of the season on a scramble on the Dolphins’ opening drive. Tyreek Hill caught his league-leading eighth touchdown of the season and had 146 yards on 10 catches.

Ramsey, who also intercepted Aidan O’Connell earlier in the game, caught a pass in the end zone intended for Tre Tucker with 22 seconds left, ending a rare game in which Miami’s defense outshined its offense.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jalen Ramsey caught a game-sealing interception to help stifle Las Vegas’s fourth-quarter comeback, and the Miami Dolphins overcame three turnovers to hold off the Raiders, 20-13, Sunday.

Advertisement

O’Connell, who finished 24 of 41 with 271 yards and three interceptions, also threw a pick on Las Vegas’s penultimate drive.

With his team down 7, O’Connell dropped back to pass on fourth down at Miami’s 38 when defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wrapped him up. O’Connell tried to force up a pass, and Jaelan Phillips came up with the ball for his first career interception.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Salvon Ahmed caught Tagovailoa’s other touchdown, an 11-yard score in the second quarter.

With 10:55 left, the Raiders got the ball at the 50 after a Dolphins punt but ended up turning the ball over on downs after a deep pass from O’Connell to Tucker on second-and-17 that was originally ruled a catch was overturned.

Las Vegas (5-6) had a two-game winning streak snapped, and the victory by Miami (7-3) strengthened its hold atop the AFC East.

Both defenses got off to a hot start. On the Raiders’ opening drive, Miami linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel punched the ball out of the hands of rookie tight end Michael Mayer for what was originally called a fumble returned by safety Jevon Holland for a Dolphins touchdown. Officials overturned it to an incomplete pass after a short review, but the play forced a Las Vegas punt.

Advertisement

On the next drive, Luke Masterson jarred the ball loose from Tagovailoa’s grip on a third down scramble deep in Dolphins territory. Miami’s defense then held the Raiders to a field goal, which Daniel Carlson nailed from 34 yards for a 3-0 lead.

The sequence repeated itself late in the first half. Dolphins rookie tight end Julian Hill, on just his second catch of the year, fumbled at Miami’s 32, and it was recovered by Divine Deablo. Miami’s defense, which entered allowing fewer than 17 points in two straight outings, held again and forced a 47-yard field goal by Carlson. The Dolphins took a 14-13 lead into the half.

The Raiders had little offense for much of the game outside of Adams, who finished with 82 yards receiving, including a 46-yard touchdown catch.

The Dolphins finished with 422 yards of offense despite scoring their fewest points at home all year. Miami hasn’t lost a game at home this season.