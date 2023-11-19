Fires in Brazil threaten jaguars, houses, and plants in the world’s largest tropical wetlands

In the first two weeks of November, fires fueled by unusually dry and hot weather destroyed nearly 1.9 million acres of the world’s largest tropical wetlands, preliminary figures from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro show. This accounts for 65 percent of the damage done by fires in the region this year.

POCONE, BRAZIL — Firefighters in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands earlier this month celebrated the end of the fire season on Facebook, saying in a Nov. 7 post that “it is a relief for everyone who lives in the region.”

Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, a federal agency, detected 3,380 fires in the Pantanal in the first 17 days of November, compared to just 69 in the same period a year ago, and well beyond previous fire season records dating back to 1998.

Advertisement

The Pantanal holds thousands of plant and animal species, including 159 mammals, and it abounds with jaguars, according to the World Wildlife Fund. During the rainy season, rivers overflow their banks, flood the land, and make most of it accessible only by boat and plane. In the dry season, wildlife enthusiasts flock to see the normally furtive jaguars lounging on riverbanks, along with macaws, caimans, and capybaras.

Much of the Encontro das Aguas (Meeting of the Waters) park, located at the border of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul states — known for its large jaguar population — had turned from emerald green to dark brown. A large jaguar licked its paws by a river bank, lying on a bed of burnt vegetation.

“If this continues every year, there won't be anymore (jaguars), they’ll go away, they’ll find a way, like people and run to the city," said Leonisio da Silva, a 53-year-old resident of the park. "It is going to end.”

Advertisement

Jaguars in the park, which covers about 400 square miles, are accustomed to human observation and have been a top ecotourism draw for more than 15 years. Their preservation and that of their natural habitat are essential in a region.

Firefighters, troops, and volunteers are working night and day to try to stop the fires, which are threatening not only the region’s rich flora and fauna but also houses and touristic guesthouses.

And there is little outlook for any near-term help from rainfall.

“This is so atypical,” said Renata Libonati, who coordinates the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro's alert system for fires in the Pantanal. The fire season usually ends in October, when the air gets more humid and it begins to rain. “What we're seeing is an extension of the fire season.”

Libonati said the heat wave that swept through much of Brazil this week, combined with the El Niño phenomenon, led to higher temperatures and drier weather conditions, both favorable to fires.

Firefighters and authorities in the Pantanal region are also faced with a logistical nightmare.

Angelo Rabelo, president of a local environmental group that oversees a protected area of about 1,160 square miles, runs his own fire brigade, currently comprising eight members, working alongside a small team of national forest firefighters. “Access to some areas, especially the fire heads, necessarily implies ... the arrival of helicopters,” he said.

On Nov. 14, the state of Mato Grosso do Sul launched a joint task force, mobilizing the state’s entire fleet of aircraft to help firefighters, either dropping water on fires or flying out firefighters to the region’s most remote locations. It also declared a state of emergency in four municipalities most affected by forest fires and where parks and protected areas were particularly at risk.

Advertisement

Intense fires were reported around the main accessways to the biome, or area classified according to the species that live in that location. Videos shared on social media showed a car driving down the BR-262 highway, with flames on each side, as if passing through a corridor of fire.

Some on the ground were also growing frustrated with authorities' seemingly slow response.

Enderson Barreto, a 25-year-old veterinarian in Porto Jofre, a small municipality close to the Meeting of the Waters park, said his and other colleagues' pleas for help weeks ago were left unanswered, until it was too late.

“We alerted several times in relation to the fires,” Barreto said, adding that people told them they were being too alarmist. “Greater energy should have been put out when the fires were not in such large proportions. Today, it is totally out of control.”

When he is not rescuing animals from the fires, Barreto is helping firefighters combat the flames. He said the impacts were “unmeasurable.”

From where he was standing, Barreto said, small reptiles and amphibians seem to be the main victims in this year's tragedy.

“They are invisible victims, but they are the base of the chain, for the balance of this ecosystem,” the young veterinarian said.